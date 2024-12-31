THE FREEDOM BLOG
Meta's New Moderation Philosophy is a Win for Free Speech
Jan 15
David Thunder
Zuckerberg’s Rethink on Censorship Could Reshape the Whole Digital Landscape
In a wide-ranging interview on the Joe Rogan Show last Friday (10th January), Meta/Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg struck an introspective note, explaining…
Jan 12
David Thunder
UK Grooming Gangs Scandal is not a "Far Right" Issue
Today (January 6th), UK PM Keir Starmer defended his handling of the child sexual abuse/grooming scandals now plaguing the UK, rejecting the call by…
Jan 6
David Thunder
December 2024
Slowing Down on the Inside: A New Year's Reflection
Those of us who wish to do our part in leaving the world in a better state than we found it in, run the risk of falling into a form of activism that…
Dec 31, 2024
David Thunder
A Year in Review: 2024 Highlights from the Freedom Blog
As we approach the close of 2024, I thought I’d share a few highlights from the past year of the Freedom Blog.
Dec 26, 2024
David Thunder
Christmas Silence
Unto us a King was born,
Dec 24, 2024
David Thunder
Watch as the Overton Window on Immigration Shifts to the "Far Right"
On 28th November, UK Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a speech on immigration that resonated, in many respects, with what Nigel Farage’s Reform…
Dec 15, 2024
David Thunder
U.S. Covid Select Subcommittee Issues Damning Report on U.S. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
The United States Covid Select Subcommittee has recently issued its final report on the U.S.
Dec 7, 2024
David Thunder
November 2024
Many Irish Voters Are Sick of Tweedledum and Tweededee But Feel There's No Way Out: Some Thoughts on Tomorrow's Election
Many readers of this blog are not Irish citizens, yet have had occasion to observe how the steady advance of Woke and “progressive” policies and…
Nov 28, 2024
David Thunder
In England, One Politically Incorrect Tweet Can Have the Police Knocking on Your Door
Allison Pearson, a journalist at The Telegraph, recently found herself at the centre of a police investigation based on an allegation that one of her…
Nov 19, 2024
David Thunder
Trump Has Promised to Withdraw the U.S. from the WHO and Forge a New International Health Alliance
President-elect Donald Trump announced on his social media account on Truth Social on October 17th 2023, that in the event of his election to a second…
Nov 13, 2024
David Thunder
