THE FREEDOM BLOG

Home
Podcast
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Meta's New Moderation Philosophy is a Win for Free Speech
You can share this video on Twitter/X or view it on Youtube.
  
David Thunder
3:18
Zuckerberg’s Rethink on Censorship Could Reshape the Whole Digital Landscape
In a wide-ranging interview on the Joe Rogan Show last Friday (10th January), Meta/Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg struck an introspective note, explaining…
  
David Thunder
UK Grooming Gangs Scandal is not a "Far Right" Issue
Today (January 6th), UK PM Keir Starmer defended his handling of the child sexual abuse/grooming scandals now plaguing the UK, rejecting the call by…
  
David Thunder

December 2024

Slowing Down on the Inside: A New Year's Reflection
Those of us who wish to do our part in leaving the world in a better state than we found it in, run the risk of falling into a form of activism that…
  
David Thunder
3
A Year in Review: 2024 Highlights from the Freedom Blog
As we approach the close of 2024, I thought I’d share a few highlights from the past year of the Freedom Blog.
  
David Thunder
Christmas Silence
Unto us a King was born,
  
David Thunder
9
Watch as the Overton Window on Immigration Shifts to the "Far Right"
On 28th November, UK Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a speech on immigration that resonated, in many respects, with what Nigel Farage’s Reform…
  
David Thunder
U.S. Covid Select Subcommittee Issues Damning Report on U.S. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
The United States Covid Select Subcommittee has recently issued its final report on the U.S.
  
David Thunder

November 2024

Many Irish Voters Are Sick of Tweedledum and Tweededee But Feel There's No Way Out: Some Thoughts on Tomorrow's Election
Many readers of this blog are not Irish citizens, yet have had occasion to observe how the steady advance of Woke and “progressive” policies and…
  
David Thunder
4
In England, One Politically Incorrect Tweet Can Have the Police Knocking on Your Door
Allison Pearson, a journalist at The Telegraph, recently found herself at the centre of a police investigation based on an allegation that one of her…
  
David Thunder
In England, One Politically Incorrect Tweet Can Have PC Plod Knocking on your Door
Allison Pearson, a journalist at The Telegraph, recently found herself at the centre of a police investigation based on an allegation that one of her…
  
David Thunder
Trump Has Promised to Withdraw the U.S. from the WHO and Forge a New International Health Alliance
President-elect Donald Trump announced on his social media account on Truth Social on October 17th 2023, that in the event of his election to a second…
  
David Thunder
© 2025 David Thunder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture