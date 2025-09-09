A few years ago, I gave a public speech critical of the idea of the “sovereign people” and its use as a tool to legitimate largely oligarchical forms of power, such as the power exercised by national states. When I uploaded the speech to Youtube, I did not expect to run into any issues with the Algorithm, because my critique was framed so broadly that it did not necessarily engage directly with any of the “hot button” issues of the day. Yet Youtube never fails to exceed my worst expectations.

It was only by chance that I came across my speech on Youtube a few weeks ago and found, to my chagrin, that the Algorithm had decided it warranted a bit of “context” about the “sovereign citizen” movement and all their nefarious and fraudulent ways. The “context” quoted an entry from Wikipedia that ran as follows:

The sovereign citizen movement is a loose group of anti-government activists, conspiracy theorists, vexatious litigants, tax protesters and financial scammers found mainly in English-speaking common law countries - the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

Lest anyone be in any doubt about my connection to the “sovereign citizen” movement and its alleged fraudulent practices, I should clarify, for once and for all, that I have no knowledge of such a movement, even though I am very much in favour of citizens’ liberties. But getting back to the “context” Google/Youtube stuck under my video, it is a painful reminder, once again, of the incredible amount of power these “private” actors exercise over the public sphere, and the fact that they are not really held accountable by anyone for how they police the public sphere.

Companies like Youtube, Facebook and Twitter behaved abysmally during the pandemic, shutting down a wide range of legitimate discourse just because it offended the “powers that be” or articulated inconvenient critiques of the policies of the governments of the day. Many of the “potentially harmful” and “misleading” content they pulled down during the Covid years, whether on lockdowns, lab leaks, vaccines, or masking, turned out to be either true or by no means unreasonable.

Sticking on “context” to people’s videos to help protect viewers from “misinformation” may not be outright censorship or shadow-banning. However, as anyone who is the target of this sort of campaign can attest, it can generate a strong negative bias against your content, and may on occasion even turn out to be defamatory.

For example, a reasonable person reading Youtube’s “context” under my video could easily be left in doubt as to whether I had a close personal association with or a favourable attitude toward “anti-government activists, conspiracy theorists, vexatious litigants, tax protesters and financial scammers.” Youtube doesn’t need to say explicitly that I am defending financial scammers or pushing conspiracy theories in order to defame my reputation: all they need to do is strongly imply, with a bit of “context,” that my talk in the video is supporting those sorts of ideas or causes.

I complained to Youtube about the false “context” they appended to my video, and they took it down within a few weeks. But there was not so much as an acknowledgment by Youtube of their error, let alone an apology. They just quietly took down the wildly misleading piece of “context” they had inserted beneath my video, with no explanation whatsoever, not so much as an “oops, sorry about that.”

How ironic that a “context” message designed to combat “misinformation” would itself be the source of false, misleading and defamatory ideas! If there was some realistic way to correct this and call Youtube to account, an incident like this would perhaps be less concerning. But the fact is, their private bureaucracy and AI-driven procedures are almost impenetrable to anyone without a lot of power and money. Until that changes, citizens will remain vulnerable to being tarnished by misinformation machines that do not answer to anyone.

Thanks for reading! Find me on Twitter/X, Youtube, Rumble, and Telegram.

My academic profile and publications are listed at my newly re-vamped website, davidthunder.com.

Click here to download the preface and introduction to my book, The Polycentric Republic, for free.