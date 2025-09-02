This summer, I was honoured to be counted among the winners of the Open Reason award granted by the Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict XVI Foundation and the Universidad Francisco de Vitoria, for works that promote a fruitful dialogue between philosophy and modern science - in this case, between philosophy and the social sciences. Below, you can find a translation of the interview I did with the online journal Alpha & Omega about the book that won this prize - The Polycentric Republic: A Theory of Civil Order for Free and Diverse Societies:

Your proposal in The Polycentric Republic starts from a critique of social contract theory. Why do you consider it inadequate?

—It oversimplifies society, portraying it as nothing more than a collection of individuals choosing a system of government. In reality, society is made up of associations with diverse purposes—municipalities, regions, schools, universities, churches—with which citizens identify. The standard contractarian model slips into a sort of societal monism, erasing the role of local associations and exalting the role of the state. The result is the legitimation of the nation-state—and, to some extent, local governments—as a sovereign authority, general and supreme over social life. Today that role seems like common sense, but it’s actually a questionable historical development that has trampled the rights of many associations and ended up colonizing and homogenizing society. It is far from self-evident that granting a government that level of authority is right.

What alternatives do you propose?

—Federalism, but understood differently from how it is typically understood and practiced today. Instead of a pact among individuals, it envisions society as a contract among groups that submit to a shared constitution—negotiated and approved by them—not through a national referendum but through a series of local processes. Power flows from the bottom up. Local actors would have the authority to govern their own internal affairs. This isn’t anarchism, but collaboration, where the parties play a much stronger role in deciding the terms of their inclusion in the national pact. Switzerland, for example, was formed by cantons that saw an advantage in joining a confederation.

And how does civil society fit into this vision?

—I argue for recognizing the autonomy of non-territorial associations as well, especially in their internal affairs, without any government unilaterally regulating them in matters that are their own concern. That would greatly reduce the regulatory burden—so, for instance, the state wouldn’t decide how many hours of a language are taught in schools, though it could still set the basic foundation every child should receive. I also propose that citizens be free to establish their own schools, health institutions, and pension systems. Of course, there must be limits: a legal framework, criminal law, electoral integrity.

To put this into practice, would each country need to launch constituent processes under this model?

—It’s a vision, not a step-by-step roadmap. Implementing it would require a gradualist strategy—that’s another book. For now, the state could devolve greater fiscal and regulatory powers to municipalities. That’s not so far-fetched: faced with a deep crisis, the state has an interest in allowing other actors to help it fulfill its functions more effectively.

If so much is left to private initiative, how can basic services be guaranteed for all, especially unprofitable ones like care services?

—I don’t oppose a tax system with some degree of coercion. But this can be balanced by mechanisms of citizen control, like a tax voucher: if 20% of my taxes go to healthcare, I should be able to decide which institution receives it. We’re not going to abolish taxation, but that doesn’t mean everything has to be run by a bureaucracy.

Today, large corporations—not just the state—also wield enormous power. Does your model address this?

—This is a sensitive point, since the project doesn’t yet have a fully developed economic theory. But one thing is clear: a centralized, powerful state is extremely convenient for big corporations, because it gives them a single channel of influence. In a more fragmented system, they’d have to negotiate with many different actors.

If the state doesn’t regulate the internal affairs of associations, how do you prevent abuses—for example, in working conditions?

—This doesn’t imply a total absence of regulation. It has to be addressed prudentially. Coercive intervention can only be justified for serious reasons that affect the public at large; it can’t be automatic. And I stress that it should come from the local level. That fosters a more competitive environment, and from local experiments we can learn what works better and what doesn’t.

You’ve acknowledged a debt to the recently deceased Alasdair MacIntyre.

—He was a professor at the university where I did my doctorate, and he read part of my dissertation. His critique of the modern state has influenced me, as has his view that a good life depends on coherent social practices that develop their own internal dynamics, arising from the participants themselves and unfolding on a human scale. They can’t be manufactured by an external actor. His perspective on social ecology and small-scale communities is very important. But he didn’t really work through what it would mean to apply this to a large, complex society, or what institutional framework would be required. That’s what I try to do.

Is this model viable in a society as heterogeneous as ours? With so much autonomy granted to groups with radically different outlooks, isn’t there a risk of fragmentation or ghettos?

—Deep moral and political divergence is indeed a serious problem for our society. It would be naïve to think my proposal could solve it overnight. But coercion won’t solve it either. Suppressing initiatives simply because they don’t match my idea of the res publica only sweeps the problem under the rug. The advantage of my model is that communities can live with greater freedom, work out consensual forms of coexistence, and build dialogue that is more voluntary and less imposed. In the social and cultural sphere, coercion has is a very blunt tool for imposing unity.

Thanks for reading! Find me on Twitter/X, Youtube, Rumble, and Telegram.

Find more information about the book referenced in this interview, The Polycentric Republic, click here.

My academic profile and publications are listed at my newly re-vamped website, davidthunder.com.