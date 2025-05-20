Tired of being bombarded by political propaganda, half-truths, and logical fallacies? Wondering how to expand your social imagination and think of fresh ways to promote personal and societal flourishing? Interested in sharpening your critical thinking skills and imagining a future beyond the matrix of the managerial-bureaucratic state?

If so, consider signing up for a 6 week online workshop on critical thinking starting this Thursday at 7:30PM-9:00PM UK time. I have teamed up with two colleagues with expertise in behavioural science and communication - Sinead Stringer and David Charalambous (bios can be found at the bottom of this post), and the Elevate platform will host the workshop. Here’s a 1 minute excerpt from our "taster" webinar. Here’s a 10 minute excerpt.

In this 6-week course, you’ll:

learn to break down manipulation, bias, and media spin

further fine-tune your ability to think critically

gain tools to navigate difficult and divisive conversations

explore frameworks to decode dominant narratives

re-imagine political life beyond standard State-centric narratives

be part of a community of free thinkers

All sessions are live + recorded with Q&As and full access to replays. 7-day money back guarantee, no questions asked.

To see more detailed information and/or sign up for this course, which is reduced from £199 to £99 for the initial rollout, please click here .

Meet Your Instructors

Dr. David Thunder

Political Philosopher, Research Fellow, author of The Polycentric Republic

David is a political philosopher and Research Fellow at the University of Navarra’s Institute for Culture and Society. His work explores how free societies are built—not through top-down control, but through bottom-up, polycentric communities. He’s the author of The Polycentric Republic (Routledge, 2025) and Citizenship and the Pursuit of the Worthy Life (Cambridge University Press, 2014), and has published in leading academic journals and newspapers alike. David’s work fuses insights from ethics, history, philosophy, and institutional theory to forge a path toward a flourishing and free way of life.

Sinead Stringer

Behavioral Science Consultant

Sinead holds a Master’s in Behavioural Science from the London School of Economics and has spent her career navigating the messy interface between systems, psychology, and decision-making. In 2021, she worked with PANDA to design initiatives for more conscious public engagement and also partnered with THiNKTWICE to craft infographics that challenge groupthink and promote active awareness. She's on a mission to help people reconnect with the power of independent thought.

David Charalambous

Behavior & Communication Expert, Founder of ReachingPeople.net

David is a communication strategist with 25+ years of experience helping people bridge divides, shift conversations, and connect across difference. He’s studied everything from NLP to cognitive science and has advised both global corporations and grassroots groups. His mission: to help people speak truth with compassion—and reach others without losing themselves. You might have heard him on a podcast, seen him on stage, or used one of his frameworks to have a better conversation.

To learn more about this critical thinking course starting in two days , please click here .