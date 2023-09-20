The Myth of the "Sovereign People" Obscures the Enslaving Consequences of Centralised "Democracy"
my recent talk at Campout 2023
Please find below the video and transcript of my talk at a grassroots event on freedom and political transformation in Braziers Park, Oxforshire, England on 13th August, 2023, “Campout 2023.” My travel from Spain was made possible by the generous support of donors.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.