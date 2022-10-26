To understand how censorship chills free expression, just picture yourself in the following scenario: you don’t have a woke, pro-Pharma ideology and you think you should follow the evidence, wherever it leads you. The evidence leads you to an opinion that is not especially friendly to the woke, pro-Pharma agenda - whether on transgender issues, vaccine …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.