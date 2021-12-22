Public authorities have taken advantage of the pandemic to expand their powers indefinitely and suspend citizens’ constitutional rights, with no compelling scientific or ethical justification to support their actions. It is imperative that they be held answerable for what they have done. Sadly, many journalists and mainstream media outlets have effectiv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.