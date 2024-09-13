Central banks may well promise to put X dollars/euros in your digital “wallet” for beginning to use central bank digital currency. How much do you think most citizens would need to be offered to start using CBDCs?
Probably the same amount they are offering for credit cards… the average citizen will not realise they are selling their freedom and embrace the „comfort“ and „security“ of digital currency. I cringe every time I see these people proudly pay with their smartwatches and phones - they are clueless.
Mostly everyone will default to the 'path of least resistance' - if they get 'something-for-nothing' they'll take it. Not sure many will see this route as taking their freedom away, in fact, probably the opposite. But, then again, maybe in time people will begin to question and start seeing themselves presented as 'useful idiots' working to support the elite, and not like what they see... maybe...
they will sell it for nothing, just like covid, until they stop listening to known proven liars in the media we are in trouble...until we get accountability in public life we are in trouble.. direct democracy the only answer.. article 48 of the original constitution needs to be reinstated immediately.
We need the original constitution to be able to kick out current gov’ts! The 1901 constitution!
I'm unfamiliar with the 1901 constitution to be honest, I know the first dail constitution had article 48 which allowed for participatory democracy, 100k signatures on any issue and we get a referendum...that would also enable us to remove Governments afaik?
I’m not really familiar with it either-I just know it’s the constitution we’re s’posed to be under! You know more about it than me!
Article 48 sounds great! I guess it’s available somewhere, but I don’t know where.
On average maybe £400. Depends whether people have given themselves any other options. Do they have cash at home? Has their bank collapsed and under the bail in rules it may take ages for the 85k to be reimbursed? Maybe several banks have collapsed and the FSCS cover is insufficient meaning that the govt has to step in to cover people's savings. But will they? Or will they off it in digital money? If people don't have options to feed their family they will acquiesce. Some might forage for food. Others will loot.
Three fiddy
fo fiddy
What’s that? 😀
People in Toronto, Canada sold their bodily autonomy for an ice cream or donut. So I’m guessing, not much.
I would take whatever they give me (I think, depending on the conditions) - and then revert to my cash and debit card mix, as now. One has to exploit the bastards as they are exploiting us.
This woud fit with the idea that adoption is not the same as usage. It seems obvious, that there will be no practical way around adopting the technology if you don't want to be cast out of society or maybe even put in a prison. That doesn't mean that you can't subvert the thing in practice...
I think there woud be so many people with a vested interest in NOT using a centrally controlled digital currency and so many people who would object in principle to the Govt knowing exactly on what and when they are spending their money that a sizeable proportion of the population would resist it. Of course, public servants probably wouldn't get a choice .
I agree. What I'm getting at is that you probably will not get around having a digital ID attached to your name and also some sort of CBDC technology that goes along with it. If you're employed by the state (as I am) you wouldn't be able to get paid at all unless you use this tech at least for this purpose. I think though, that the resistance in practical use (out of principle or necessity) will be immense as the experiment in Nigeria has shown. I'm convinced that black market currencies and schemes would spring up on day one and people would start to build up a kind of secondary budget.
How much would the average citizen sell his freedom for? How about you?
