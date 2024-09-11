I think Trump could’ve nailed her more than he did— he made his position known about abortion, the state of the economy, inflation, border security, & her weak foreign policy stance. People were better off when he was President than they are now.
The fact that she went over to speak with Zelenskyy & Putin about mitigating the war then 3 days later Putin invaded. That to me exposed how weak she is, I didn’t even know that myself, this is one of the many times the moderators interjected
I didn’t see it, but I doubt it’s going to change many minds. It’s all just vacuous entertainment, approaching the sad level of “celebrity gossip”. A pathetic display of the crude and degenerate level of discourse that our failed system of education has delivered over 2 or 3 generations. An embarrassment and a massive indictment of the ridiculous “media” and the intellectual detritus that precipitates into it like decaying matter settling at the bottom of a pond.
Sadly I think people will be swayed by Trump's inability to stay calm when prodded by Kamala and vote for her vacuous but in control personality forgetting that Trump had done well by America and the world.
I don’t think she moved the needle. She was inauthentic and came off very rehearsed. It’s also very clear she doesn’t under the policies she talking about. Trump made his points, Inflation, border security and foreign policies, all of which he had a better handle of than the current administration. All you have to do is look around in the world, everywhere is on fire
Totally agree that she came off inauthentic
It was still style over substance. The ABC didn’t fact check Kamala. Why did they need to fact check any of them. Trump had some missed opportunities to go for the jugular. Though there were some winning lines. Good he reiterated the borders. Works out the journalist is besties with Kamala. Sorority sisters. Next time choose one moderator and let them really debate
Sadly, Harris outperformed expectations, showed she prepared and was able draw Trump into nonsense discussions. It looked like she was yelling “squirrel squirrel” and he ran for it every time. It was sad to watch.
Her positions were Trump bad me good—vote for me. But normies are crowning her the winner because the bar was set so low for her to begin with, nothing she said moved the needle. In fact, if the moderators were honest, they would’ve fact checked her on the many debunked lies she told! But overall I give Trump a solid B.
Not the US public
Having seen Tuesday’s presidential debate, who do you honestly expect to win in November? And why?
