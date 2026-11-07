Constitutional government cannot survive if legal authority can be improvised whenever it is politically or institutionally convenient. The rule of law protects us from the rule of the strongest, and we tinker with it at our peril.

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal has been taken over with police assistance, on the basis of an indefensible and politically convenient interpretation of the law put forward by Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, whose own appointment to the Tribunal is disputed by President Karol Nawrocki and by the Law and Justice (PiS) opposition party.

An Extraordinary Exercise of Power

The burden of justification should be exceptionally high when a single judge suspends the President and Vice-President of a country’s highest constitutional court, not merely from their leadership roles but from all judicial duties, assumes the President’s functions, and takes control of the institution.

This is an extraordinary exercise of power with profound constitutional consequences. It cannot rest on a careless or self-serving reading of the law.

Unlawful Suspensions

Grant, for the sake of argument, (1) that Ms Korwin-Piotrowska is a duly appointed member of the Tribunal, as the current Polish government maintains, and (2) that the Tribunal’s leadership has obstructed its work, including by denying seats to judges the Sejm (Parliament) lawfully elected.

It still does not follow that Anna Korwin-Piotrowska had the authority to suspend its President and take over his duties.

The Tribunal’s governing legislation, the Act of 30 November 2016 on the Organisation and Procedure of Proceedings before the Constitutional Tribunal, provides for the temporary substitution of its President in specified circumstances.

Article 11(2) provides that, when the presidency falls vacant, the judge with the longest combined service directs the Tribunal’s work until a new President is appointed. Article 12 allows the President to authorise the Vice-President, or in special situations another judge, to exercise certain of his competences.

Article 12(4) adds that where it is impossible to authorise the Vice-President or another judge to exercise those competences, the President is replaced by the longest-serving judge. Neither provision expressly empowers another judge to suspend an incumbent President.

To find that power, Korwin-Piotrowska relies on a reading of Article 130 of the Act on the System of Common Courts, in conjunction with Article 19 of the Act on the Status of Judges of the Constitutional Tribunal and Article 10(1) of the Act on the Supreme Court.

Article 130 provides for the immediate suspension of a judge’s official duties, for up to one month, pending a disciplinary ruling. It permits this in two circumstances: where a judge has been detained after being caught in the act of committing an intentional criminal offence, or where the nature of the judge’s conduct means that the dignity of the court or essential interests of the service require immediate removal from duties.

Whether Article 130 can be applied to the Constitutional Tribunal at all is disputed, including by Professor Marcin Matczak, a legal theorist at the University of Warsaw and a long-standing critic of the Tribunal’s previous leadership. But even if it can, Article 130 § 2 reserves the suspension of a court president for the Minister of Justice. It is not a power that can simply be assumed by another judge of the same institution.

There is also a fundamental difficulty with her reliance on the substitution provisions. The President’s office was not vacant nor was the President unable to delegate his responsibilities, or “incapable” of acting, as Ms Korwin-Piotrowska alleges.

Even if the President and/or Vice-President of the Court were engaging in institutional obstruction, as alleged by Tusk’s government, this does not render them “incapable” of acting or delegating functions to other judges. And if Ms Korwin-Piotrowska claims such incapacity existed due to her own suspension of the judges, then we are back to the original problem: those suspensions had no lawful basis.

Critics of Korwin-Piotrowska’s Actions

Legal scholar Matczak regards Święczkowski as wholly unsuitable to serve as the Tribunal’s President, yet he has rejected the legal basis for the suspension. He said that he never thought he would find himself defending Święczkowski, but that the legal basis for suspending him did not exist.

The International Commission of Jurists, which also criticised the President of the Republic for refusing to receive the oaths of the newly elected judges, has said that suspending the Tribunal’s President and Vice-President “without a fair and appropriate procedure established by law” contravenes international standards on judicial independence. Polish constitutional lawyer Jacek Zaleśny has also argued that the action was based on a “legal construct” and that Article 130 cannot serve as a basis for suspending the Tribunal’s President or Vice-President.

Everything Built on the Suspensions is Open to Serious Challenge

Until Korwin-Piotrowska’s order, the President remained in office. If she did not have the authority under law to issue that order, everything built on it, including subsequent proceedings and institutional decisions, is open to serious challenge.

Article 130 requires such an order to be reviewed by a disciplinary court. But even the question of which body can lawfully review it is now contested. The Supreme Court has declined jurisdiction over the appeals against the orders. The disciplinary panels were chosen at an assembly that Korwin-Piotrowska convened, with a quorum calculated on the basis of her own legally dubious suspensions.

It is truly ironic that this attack on the independence of the judicial branch of government in Poland is being defended by Polish Premier Donald Tusk as necessary in order to restore “rule of law.”

That the European Commission has refrained from criticising the unlawful restructuring of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal makes these events even more worrying. If a court in one EU member state can be taken over by force and restructured on the strength of a legally specious argument that happens to suit some political actors, the same could happen, potentially, in any other member state.

None of this requires us to defend the President of the Tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski, endorse the Tribunal’s previous conduct, or deny that the constitutional crisis requires a solution. It requires only that those claiming to restore constitutional government themselves act lawfully, rather than dressing up the use of force in the guise of law.

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