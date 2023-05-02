White House Finally Ends Inexcusable COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for International Travelers
The White House has just announced (May 1st) that it is ending the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for “federal employees, contractors, international travelers, Head Start educators, and CMS-certified facilities.” This means that “at the end of the day on May 11th,” the vaccination requirement will be dropped for everyone who enters the United States. …
