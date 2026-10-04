I live in Gran Canaria, a Spanish island off the West coast of Africa that happens to be at the very bottom of the fertility chart in Europe. A July 2026 report by the CEU CEFAS Demographic Observatory, relying on Eurostat data, found that among 242 EU regions of the EU, the Canaries had the lowest fertility rate in 2024, at 0.82 children per woman. Next lowest were Sardinia (0.91), Asturias (0.95), Galicia (0.96), Cantabria (0.99) and Malta (1.01). To put that in perspective, the EU average fertility rate in 2024 was 1.34, and the rate required to ensure population replacement is 2.1.

It is ironic that with all the fuss over the destabilising effects of illegal immigration in Europe, there is hardly a peep to be heard in the mainstream media about Europe’s self-inflicted demographic deficit. I am not denying that unrestricted and disorderly forms of immigration are destructive for security and social harmony. But it would be extremely short-sighted to wring our hands over poorly managed immigration policies and then turn a blind eye to a different sort of demographic crisis, namely an implosion of the native population.

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Just as poorly managed migration can place excessive strain on public services and housing, and generate various tensions in local communities, a demographic implosion, though it occurs more gradually, will cause a seismic shift everywhere it occurs - and unfortunately it is not by any means restricted to the developed West. As the youth population dwindles and the ageing population grows, we will be hit by a crisis on a scale we are not prepared to meet.

To begin with, an ever increasing elderly population will place ever increasing demands on our health system and will need to be cared for. This demand will be exacerbated by the fact that many in this cohort will have fewer and fewer children of their own to take care of them, and the young workforce available to staff healthcare centres and hospitals will also be dwindling.

Add to this the fact that the basic financial model of the welfare state will be subverted by the demographic crisis. The old model, which assumed young workers paying in, relied on the notion that the working-age population far exceeded the older and more vulnerable population. If working-age citizens are not replaced when they grow old, the whole financial model for publicly funded assistance will collapse.

In addition, consider what happens to an economy when it faces significant labour shortages: in case of low-skilled labour, they may be able to quickly meet the need through immigration. But in the case of high-skilled labour, say professions like engineering, architecture, law, or scientific research, labour shortfalls may be extremely disruptive for economic development, not to mention for ordinary citizens, who may find that a range of basic services become increasingly expensive and hard to access.

While there are undoubtedly many factors that may explain why people decide not to have children or to have very few children - in particular, higher cost of living and an increasingly inaffordable housing market - this is only a part of the explanation. If people with far fewer resources have more children - and the birth rate in Africa (around 4.0 children per woman according to a 2024 United Nations World Population Prospects report) shows that this is certainly the case - then there must also be a cultural or attitudinal dimension to this problem.

My wife and I recently had a conversation with a woman from the Canaries on this very subject. We were discussing the ups and downs of having small children. Her expression changed and she basically said, “Honestly, you should have more self-control” (and this is the PG version). Now, you might think that my wife and I had a van-full of kids. No, we have two. The unspoken implication of the comment about self-control seemed to be that two children were simply too many to bring into this world, or were not worth the trouble.

I like to think - and I certainly hope - that the lady who made this remark is an outlier in the Canaries and in Europe. But I am inclined to think that she may have said out loud what a lot of people do not have the guts to say in public, namely, that children are simply too much of an inconvenience.

Perhaps this is not what most people think. However, it surely remains the case that an awful lot of people in Europe - and beyond - are not motivated to bring children into the world, or else wait too late for it and find they can no longer have children. At the very least, it must be the case that for many Europeans (and Americans, and Indians, and Latin Americans) having children (at least in the plural) is not viewed as either a duty or as an opportunity and a gift for their parents and for society as a whole.

When my wife and I go to Mass, or wander around a large supermarket, or walk along the promenade by the beach, we see very few small children. I can spot roughly two or three children under 12 in a large supermarket, apart from my own. At a Sunday Mass, you might come across a small handful of children under 12 in the whole congregation. Admittedly, this is in a place with the lowest fertility rate in Europe. But this is only a small taste of the future that awaits us if people do not re-discover the value and point of having children.

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