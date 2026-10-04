THE FREEDOM BLOG

THE FREEDOM BLOG

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Tony McGough
Oct 4

Even the mainstream media is beginning to wake up to the demographic winter that is closing in on the affluent west. You should have pointed out to your critic that she is going to need someone to care for her in her old age. As the mother of five (now adult) children, I came in for some snarky comments, but I came to the conclusion that people who made such remarks were either secretly envious, or were trying to justify their own choice to limit their families. I hope you have a vanful of children!

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