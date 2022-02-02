A small child struggles to catch a breath;
His mother pulls his mask over his nose.
To make the world a safer place.
—
A lonely woman whiles away her days in a dark room.
No visitors allowed.
To make the world a safer place.
—
A man breathes his last dying breath;
His family is forced to watch on from a distance.
To make the world a safer place.
—
A nurse works har…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.