In this unit, I discuss the concept of civil order. Below, you can find links to the all twelve units of the course. The first unit is complimentary, the rest can be unlocked with a paid subscription (5 EUR per month, or 50 EUR per year):

Unit 1: What is a civil order?

Unit 2: What is freedom?

Unit 3: What is self-government?

Unit 4: What is constitutional …