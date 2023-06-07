The Digital Services Act is one of the most significant attacks on free speech that we have seen in the recent history of Europe. It gives the European Commission a supervisory role with respect to content moderation policies of the Big Tech social media companies operating in Europe, and empowers the European Commission to require social media companie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.