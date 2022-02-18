Were Harms of Pandemic Policies Due to Innocent Mistakes or Criminal Negligence?
One of the questions citizens should ask themselves, when confronted with the devastating consequences of mandatory vaccination policies, rolling lockdowns, school closures, suppression of inexpensive and safe Covid treatments, and inaccurate information sponsored by government agencies, is whether this cascade of government-inflicted harms is due to ma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.