Welcome to my new crash course on “Basic Political Concepts,” broken down into 12 digestible video episodes.

To unlock all twelve units of this course, simply take out a paid subscription to The Freedon Blog, for just 5 EUR a month or 50 EUR a year.

Unit 1: What is a civil order?

Unit 2: What is freedom?

Unit 3: What is self-government?

Unit 4: What is cons…