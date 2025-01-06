Today (January 6th), UK PM Keir Starmer defended his handling of the child sexual abuse/grooming scandals now plaguing the UK, rejecting the call by some, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, for a national inquiry as “jumping on the bandwagon of the far right.” Now, if Mr Starmer had simply made a reasoned case that a national inquiry was not the best instrument for investigating these awful organised crimes against innocent girls, one could at least hear him out. But his cheap attempt to equate calls for a national inquiry into these horrendous crimes with a “far right” campaign, are not worthy of his office.

This is a matter of securing justice for the thousands of victims of these unspeakable crimes, and protection for potential future victims, not a matter of party politics or political point-scoring. It is certainly not the time for using “far right” labels to smear those who challenge the government’s position. Rather, it is a time for seriousness, humility and courage, something that is in quite short supply in British politics these days (and elsewhere, I’m afraid to say).

Mr Starmer and other legislators and public officials would do well to spend a lot less time obsessing over Elon Musk and the “far right,” and a lot more time focusing their attention instead on the thousands of innocent victims (over 1,400 in Rotherham alone) of sexual grooming gangs, who have been ignored for too long by public authorities and police, often due to fear of offending racial sensibilities, because the perpetrators were drawn predominantly from specific ethnic minorities, such as the Pakistani community.

As reported on BBC (2nd Jan 2025), there have been “numerous investigations” into the “systematic rape of young women” by organised gangs, including in Rotherham, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Rochdale and Bristol:

An inquiry into abuse in Rotherham found 1,400 children had been sexually abused over a 16-year period, predominantly by British Pakistani men. An investigation in Telford found that up to 1,000 girls had been abused over 40 years - and that some cases had not been investigated because of "nervousness about race"… The Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse (IICSA), which published its final report in 2022, knitted several of these inquiries together alongside its own investigations. Professor Alexis Jay, who led the inquiry, said in November she felt "frustrated" that none of its 20 recommendations to tackle abuse had been implemented more than two years later.

The impression one gets from the UK government’s response to criticism on this issue is that they are on the defensive, and have no intention of recognising that it is of grave concern that so little has been done - almost nothing, by the estimation of the head of the 2022 child sex abuse inquiry - to address the systematic sexual abuse of thousands of girls in different parts of the United Kingdom, over many decades. One can only hope that the bad press the government is getting will result in a more serious intervention by the UK government and local authorities on behalf of the victims of these crimes, and indeed on behalf of all decent citizens.

Thanks for reading!

Your support helps me to offer an independent voice for freedom to thousands of readers across the world, whether directly through my blog or indirectly, through re-publication in venues like Brownstone, ZeroHedge, Mercatornet, and Gript.

Free subscribers, please consider supporting my work by upgrading to a paid subscription.

You can also find me on Twitter/X, Youtube, and Telegram.

My academic profile and publications are listed at davidthunder.com.