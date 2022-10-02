The pandemic has proven that the system of limited government we have inherited in the West is in a state of profound crisis. Under the pretext of the pandemic, our governments have had the audacity to:
instruct citizens who may come and go in their own homes
tell citizens when and under exactly which conditions they may worship publicly
prohibit citizens …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.