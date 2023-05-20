I was recently interviewed by Del Bigtree on The High Wire, concerning Ireland’s new hate speech laws, currently being debated in the Seanad, and their implications for civil liberties. The interview aired on Thursday, 18th May.
Here’s the link to the full episode:
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/thought-police/
Here’s the full 23 minute interview:
