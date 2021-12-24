As a difficult year draws to a close, and we all get ready to put aside our work duties and enjoy the much needed Christmas holidays, I thought it was an opportune time to step back from the nitty-gritty of the science and politics of Covid-19, to pose the question, what can we reasonably expect going forward? Are we likely to to regain our lost liberti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.