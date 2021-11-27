The Subordination of Human and Civil Rights to Public Health Policies is a Recipe for Political Oppression
One of the great achievements of Western philosophy and theology was to elevate the human person to such an exalted moral stature that no individual could be treated as a mere cog in the social machine, and each individual’s rights were protected by the law even to the possible detriment of certain collective benefits.
The elevation of human and civil r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.