The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been compelled by a court order in January 2022 to release the data it relied on to license Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, including information pertaining to vaccine adverse event reports, in response to a Freedom of Information request submitted by a group called Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.