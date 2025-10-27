On Friday, 24th October, the Irish electorate chose their tenth president. A leftist candidate who has expressed anti-EU, anti-Israel, and anti-NATO opinions, Catherine Connolly, was elected by a decisive majority - 63% vs. 29% - in a two-way contest against Fine Gael’s candidate Heather Humphreys. Although the Irish president wields virtually no executive power, the president is the official head of State, and in an important sense, “speaks for” the Irish citizenry.

Commentators on the left wasted no time in celebrating a “landslide victory” for the left: the Social Democrats, for example, proclaimed in their X account that “the landslide election of Catherine Connolly shows the desire for change in Ireland is huge.” Ex-UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn posted that “this is a landslide victory for humanity and for hope!

And it was indeed a “landslide victory” for the left. But the meaning of this election for Irish democracy is something very different to what leftist commentators have suggested. Connolly’s decisive electoral victory is not due a newfound love in the Irish Republic for socialism, but rather, the squeezing out of any serious conservative candidate from the ballot.

Irish voters found themselves in a tough spot: either vote for Heather Humphreys, the face of a wishy-washy political establishment that has been too busy looking Woke to actually do anything effective to address the immigration, housing, and cost-of-living crisis, or vote for an anti-establishment lefty. Or stay at home. Or spoil your vote.

The real story behind this election is that Irish citizens were so sick of hearing progressive mantras from their elected politicians instead of actual solutions to the healthcare, infrastructure, immigration and cost-of-living crisis that 20% of those who went to the polls either voted for a candidate who was no longer eligible (Jim Gavin, who got 7% of the vote) or spoilt their vote outright (12.9% of the vote). In some Dublin constituencies, the spoilt vote alone exceeded 20% (see breakdown below, courtesy of “Ireland votes”).

It is hard to find a democratic election in the Western world with a spoilt vote in the region of 13%, and it is certainly unprecedented in Irish elections. So the Irish Electoral Commission is right to say there “will clearly be a need for deeper and further reflection” about why there were so many spoilt ballots in the presidential election.

The high spoilt vote was not, as Fine Gael’s deputy leader Helen McEntee would have us believe, because ignorant voters were persuaded to use their vote “incorrectly.” If we actually try to empathise a bit with voters, it is not hard to think of reasons for them to spoil their vote in the current political climate.

There are two I can think of. The first is that Ireland’s political establishment has failed to address the bread-and-butter issues of many ordinary Irish citizens for years on end - issues connected to the housing and cost-of-living crisis in particular, along with the failure to enforce reasonable immigration rules and the saturation of the healthcare system. So voting for a candidate who represented a complacent and incompetent political establishment was probably just not worth it for many voters on the right, even to keep a confirmed leftist out of the presidency.