The Old Systems Are Crumbling: My Interview with Dan Astin-Gregory
PLUS: sign up below for my free critical thinking webinar
Recently, Dan Astin-Gregory interviewed me about my book, The Polycentric Republic (use discount code 25AFLY1 to get a 20% discount), and thoughts about the future of Western democracies. In this in-depth interview, we discuss pressing issues of our times, including:
the problem of political polarisation
the precarious future of American democracy
the rise of the authoritarian State
the limits of centralised administration of welfare, and
the reasons a decentralised political system can help us overcome the current political and societal crisis.
You can find the full interview below.
I’m also excited to announce that I have partnered with Dan Astin-Gregory’s Elevate platform and with two experts on critical thinking (Sinead Stringer and David Charalambous), to create a 6-part course on critical thinking and freedom.
Sign up here to hear more about our free critical thinking webinar, which will take place in just under two weeks.