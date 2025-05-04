Recently, Dan Astin-Gregory interviewed me about my book, The Polycentric Republic (use discount code 25AFLY1 to get a 20% discount), and thoughts about the future of Western democracies. In this in-depth interview, we discuss pressing issues of our times, including:

the problem of political polarisation

the precarious future of American democracy

the rise of the authoritarian State

the limits of centralised administration of welfare, and

the reasons a decentralised political system can help us overcome the current political and societal crisis.

You can find the full interview below.

I’m also excited to announce that I have partnered with Dan Astin-Gregory’s Elevate platform and with two experts on critical thinking (Sinead Stringer and David Charalambous), to create a 6-part course on critical thinking and freedom.

