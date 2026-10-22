We are told the rash of protests and riots across France started out as a student protest against the poor condition of schools. But it has clearly snowballed into something much bigger, and much more dangerous.

Sadly, it has attracted criminal and violent elements, including many people who hate France and have no respect for their fellow citizens, and deserve to be behind bars.

Some people blame the disorder on immigrants who refuse to assimilate to French values. Others blame it on hard-left movements. There is some truth to both of these claims. However, the anger and frustration behind these protests goes beyond immigrants and it goes beyond the hard-left thugs.

The very existence of protests and riots on this scale is a symptom of a profound dysfunction in the body politic. Specifically, it is the consequence of a model of politics that is increasingly dysfunctional and maladjusted to the conditions of modern societies: that of the centralised nation-State.

We can close our eyes to this by pretending that these protests are just the handiwork of a handful of hard-left revolutionaries. But there is clearly a huge amount of discontent in France, some of it expressed peacefully, and some of it violently. What is at the root of this discontent?

In my view, it is the fact that generations of French citizens have been taught to believe in a redistributionist welfare state with a low retirement age and with high-level public services paid for by the taxpayer. Furthermore, generations of French citizens have been taught to believe that public order and republican values could be safeguarded by a centralised State, no matter how culturally diverse and fragmented the citizen body became.

These beliefs, even if they had some validity in the past, are by now completely illusory. Like it or not, the French State is going to fail its citizens, no matter how hard it tries, for at least three reasons:

First, the traditional model of the welfare state is unsustainable in the current economic and demographic landscape, something France will have to accept sooner or later.

Second, like it or not, high levels of immigration have created a population that is culturally and morally fragmented. Republican values cannot be imposed from the top down in a pluralistic society. The State cannot be an effective moral watchdog in a morally divided population.

Third, the growing dysfunctions of centralised administration and bureaucracy mean that even when the State has the budget it needs to operate, its services become increasingly opaque and inaccessible to the average citizen, and it places demoralising barriers before every worthwhile initiative.

France’s political crisis cannot be averted until the old idea of the centralised nation-State is replaced by a much more nimble, adaptable and decentralised paradigm of the polity, and a much more realistic idea of what the State can and cannot provide to its citizens.

In the short term, law and order must be restored. But unless existing political structures are radically reformed, the underlying disease in the body politic will continue to fester and we can expect more civil disorder to come.