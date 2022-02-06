Many of us look on in sheer disbelief as we feel the ship of representative democracy beginning to sink. In spite of the withdrawal of Covid restrictions in places like England, Denmark, and Sweden, most countries have not admitted to the failure of their draconian restrictions, and continue to cling to the dangerous and hubristic hope that they can mic…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.