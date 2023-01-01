We’ve just rung in a new year, so what better moment to formulate some social media resolutions? This list is just what I came up with for myself, to improve my social media useage in 2023. These resolutions may provide some ideas for other people, especially those who are prone to social media addiction or time-wasting. If you hardly use social media a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.