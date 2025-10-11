The Socialist Government of Spain, under the leadership of Mr Pedro Sánchez, has just approved a major reform of the university system through Royal Decree 905/2025. According to its defenders, the objective is to improve the quality of Spanish universities and, above all, to prevent private universities from offering low-quality programs.

However, if we examine the details of this reform, it becomes clear that it is based on an unrealistic idea of higher education and of the legal and institutional conditions that can strengthen it. The philosophy that inspires it—if we take its promoters’ words at face value—reveals an excessive confidence in the ability of a central authority to design an educational system from the top down, and an equally excessive distrust in the capacity of the educational market itself to respond to society’s pedagogical and professional needs.

Although this exact package of reforms may not be replicated anytime soon in other Western nations, the hegemonic situation of the modern State as regulator of the social order makes universities across most of the world vulnerable to overly zealous regulators. The Spanish government has done us the “favour” of showing just how ugly the results can be when a government decides to push its weight around and coercively impose its own idiosyncratic and quixotic ideals of “excellence” on the whole university system.

The reform establishes, among other things, that every new university must reach a minimum of 4,500 students within six years of its creation. But if a university wishes to operate with a smaller number of students, what harm does that cause to the quality of higher education?

Why should it be the State’s task to determine the optimal growth rate of a university, rather than its founders, faculty, and students? Indeed, the 4,500-student threshold would paradoxically exclude or penalize many of the world’s most prestigious small institutions, including Caltech and Amherst College in the United States, and the École Normale Supérieure in Paris.

Another bizarre requirement is that new universities must offer degrees in at least three of the five branches of knowledge: Arts and Humanities, Sciences, Health Sciences, Social and Legal Sciences, and Engineering and Architecture. But what if a university wishes to specialize in Arts and Humanities and in Social and Legal Sciences? What harm would its existence do to the Spanish university ecosystem? If a student prefers a university with faculties of engineering or science, they can always choose another public or private institution. But the Spanish State has decided, in its wisdom, that a specialized university should not exist at all.

One of the most questionable requirements of the new reforms is that new universities must provide housing for at least 10% of their students. One might reasonably wonder, what does the provision of housing have to do with the core mission of a university? Why should an educational institution be obliged to provide accommodation for its students? Why shouldn’t students simply turn to the housing market on their own? This requirement seems like yet another obstacle that unnecessarily complicates the creation of new universities without contributing anything tangible to academic quality.

The decree also requires universities to invest at least 5% of their budget in research. Few would disagree with the desirability of promoting high quality research. However, why should the State set a minimum percentage of research spending to be met regardless of each institution’s circumstances and trajectory? It is reasonable to suppose that some small or newly established universities might prefer to focus their limited resources on teaching, while others, more consolidated, might allocate a larger portion to research. Imposing a uniform budgetary model arbitrarily preempts the prudential judgments of university administrators, who are surely better positioned than remote officials to decide how to budget their limited resources.

The real effect of this reform will be to push new universities to offer mediocre degrees in disciplines in which they have no competitive advantage, just to meet the requirement of covering three major areas of knowledge. It will also make entrepreneurship and innovation in higher education more difficult through unnecessary obstacles, such as the obligation to provide housing or to reach a minimum of 4,500 students. Perhaps it is no coincidence that these demands end up harming the private sector and protecting the privileged position of public universities, which already enjoy far greater taxpayer funding than their private competitors.

At its core, this reform of the university system reflects a monistic and technocratic vision of higher education, according to which excellence in the educational sector depends more on central planning than on the diversification, experimentation, and creativity that flourish in an open educational market.

The great irony of Royal Decree 905/2025 is that, far from promoting teaching and research excellence, it will impose a homogenizing university model that suffocates private initiative and fosters mediocrity.

It is sad to watch the country I have lived and worked in for over a decade sabotage its own university system. These reforms demonstrate just how much harm and irrationality can be introduced into the university system by governments tinkering with the university structure in the name of promoting “excellence.”

What has happened in Spain, or something like it, could happen elsewhere. In reality, it already has begun to happen, through the progressive bureaucratisation of the university system (even if some of this bureaucratisation is admittedly self-inflicted). We should all be on guard lest our universities are reduced to wards of State.

