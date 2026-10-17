In my more innocent years, I used to think that while we should worry about “extreme” forms of socialism, like Russian communism and the Chavista regime in Venezuela, socialism in Europe was not a real threat to private property or rule of law. European socialism, after all, took more benign forms, mitigated by a culture of rule of law and an acceptance of capitalism. The past eight years of socialism in Spain have proven me wrong.

Spain’s leading socialist party (PSOE), under the leadership of President Pedro Sánchez, has used the platform and resources of the national government to normalise what, by any standards, should be abnormal and abhorrent in a constitutional democracy, namely governmental assaults on property rights, rule of law, and freedom of the press. Spain’s slide away from constitutionalism and toward autocracy should worry not only Spanish citizens, but citizens of Europe more generally. For it is a blatant contradiction of the ideal of an open Europe that a European citizen who wanders across the Spanish border finds himself living in a country in which rule of law, property rights, and a free press are under assault.

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What Is at Stake on 29 November

On 29th November, Spanish citizens must choose between a PP-Vox coalition on the right, and a leftist coalition led by Sánchez. They must decide whether to give a fresh democratic mandate to a leftist coalition whose leaders have repeatedly shown contempt for rule of law, given legal cover to squatters, stripped away landlords’ property rights, packed public broadcasting with friendly voices while attempting to deligitimate their media critics, attacked private universities with crippling regulations, and sought to side-step the ordinary legislative process by every means available (whether by royal decrees, permanent delegations, emergency powers, etc.) - and all of this with none of the economic miracles they were promising to show for it. If the leftists get re-elected on this track record, then democracy in Spain is up the creek without a paddle.

The accumulated abuses of Sánchez and his cronies are already well documented. But let me just put a few on record, to underline a point people less familiar with Spanish politics may easily overlook: just as countries like Argentina and Venezuela were destroyed by leftist propaganda and policies, similarly Spain, a country in Europe’s own “back yard,” is well on its way to falling prey to the worst excesses of socialism. Indeed, if the socialists have their way, its constitution will continue to be trampled under foot in ever more brazen ways, in the name of noble-sounding values like “equality” and “social rights.”

Eroding Landlords’ Property Rights

There are mistakes and defects on all sides of the political spectrum. However, there are some red lines that should set off an alarm bell for any right-thinking citizen. Let’s begin with the rental market. In March 2026 the government imposed by a decree-law (a law that can be passed without parliamentary support but only in case of emergencies) a two-year forced extension of expiring leases and a 2% cap on annual rent increases. Think about what that means for a property owner: you would be legally required to extend an expiring rental lease by 2 years should your tenant demand it. The national parliament struck it down in April, but only after it had governed rental contracts for five weeks, leaving landlords and tenants in a legal limbo the courts must now untangle.

In late September the government tried again with two new decree-laws, and on 2nd October Congress threw those out as well. Three days later Sánchez dissolved Parliament and called elections. The very next day his ministers re-approved the same measures, lightly retouched, so that they would be voted on not by the full parliament but by a standing committee that operates when the parliament is dissolved. A government that treats a parliamentary defeat as a procedural inconvenience, to be overcome by dissolving Parliament and taking the same measure to a smaller and friendlier body, evidently couldn’t care less about the democratic process.

Strangling Private Universities

Now consider how the Sánchez government illegally fast-tracked its notorious “royal decree” on universities. Royal Decree 905/2025 (something like an “executive order” in the United States) imposed far stricter conditions both for recognising new universities and for renewing the accreditation for existing ones, including a minimum of 4,500 enrolled students after six years of operation. Those conditions fall hardest on new private institutions.

The government says the decree is about quality. Its critics say it is a way of choking off private competition. If you actually review the measures, which included a duty to provide residential services for students, a minimum of 4,500 enrolments, and a range of arbitrary curricular requirements, it clearly has nothing to do with “quality” and everything to do with killing off the private sector. Since the government was in a hurry to get the decree through, they declared the procedure “urgent” so that it could skip the public consultation required by law. In October 2026 the Supreme Court annulled the entire decree, finding the government’s justification for skipping the consultation based on an “emergency” to be spurious.

Capturing Public Broadcasting

The free press is at risk when a government rewrites the rules of public broadcasting to suit its own political interests. In October 2024 the socialist government used yet another decree-law to change how the board of the public broadcaster, RTVE, is elected. Previously a two-thirds majority was required. Under the decree, an absolute majority suffices in a second vote, and the board can be renewed even if the PP-controlled Senate refuses to appoint its members.

Under the president chosen through that procedure, RTVE has handed prominent daily slots to presenters sympathetic to the government. RTVE’s own Consejo de Informativos, the body of its journalists charged with safeguarding the broadcaster’s independence, investigated around a hundred complaints. It concluded that two of these programmes, Malas lenguas and Mañaneros 360, habitually and repeatedly breach the corporation’s basic standards for news content. Meanwhile, Sánchez has vowed to end the “impunity” of what he calls “pseudo-media.” His party asked Spain’s main press associations to back the withdrawal of parliamentary press accreditations from outlets it dislikes, and the associations declined. In July 2026 the European Commission’s Rule of Law Report found that doubts about RTVE’s independence and the opacity of state advertising spending remain unresolved problems.

Tinkering with the Electoral System

Consider, too, the electoral effects of the so-called “grandchildren’s law.” This provision of the 2022 Democratic Memory Law offers Spanish nationality to descendants of those exiled for political reasons. Days after the law took effect, an administrative instruction declared that anyone who left Spain between 1936 and 1955 would simply be presumed to have been an exile. Nearly 2.5 million people applied, the overwhelming majority in Latin America. The register of Spanish voters abroad grew by more than 400,000 between the 2023 general election and July 2026. On 8 September 2026 the Supreme Court took the extraordinary step of provisionally suspending the voting effects of these registrations wherever exile had been presumed rather than documented, pending a ruling on whether the instruction went beyond the law.

Corruption at the Top

The corruption surrounding this government, Sánchez’s protestations notwithstanding, is more than just a “far right” rumour. In June 2026 the Supreme Court sentenced José Luis Ábalos, Sánchez’s former transport minister and long-time right-hand man, to 24 years and 3 months in prison for criminal organisation, bribery, embezzlement and influence peddling. His aide Koldo García received 19 years and 8 months. Santos Cerdán, Ábalos’s successor as the party’s number two, is under investigation.

The president’s brother, David Sánchez, has been convicted and barred from public office for nine years over a post in Badajoz that the court found had been handed to him because of who his brother is. The attorney general Sánchez appointed, Álvaro García Ortiz, has been convicted and disqualified for unlawfully revealing confidential tax information concerning the partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Madrid’s regional president and a leading opponent of Sánchez.

Sánchez’s own wife, Begoña Gómez, has been put on trial on charges of influence peddling, corruption in business, misappropriation and embezzlement. Sánchez insists he knew nothing and that the cases against his family are unfounded. Now, you might think this level of corruption, this close to a political leader, would prompt him to resign, for the sake of the integrity of his office, irrespective of his own level of complicity. But Sánchez is just clinging on to the bitter end.

Regularising Mass Illegal Immigration

Then there are Sánchez’s reckless immigration policies. In April 2026, by royal decree rather than by an act of Parliament, the government opened Spain’s first general regularisation of irregular immigrants since 2005. Royal Decree 316/2026 offers one-year renewable residence and work permits to anyone who was in Spain before 1 January 2026, can show five months’ continuous residence and has no criminal record. The government forecast around 500,000 applications. By mid-June it had received about 900,000, and the final total approached 1.2 million. This opens the door to eventual naturalisation and voting rights, for a cohort who would foreseeably support a leftist coalition in favour of generous State subsidies.

It may seem an exaggeration to say that Spain is drifting toward autocracy. But the level of corruption and criminality surrounding the highest offices of the country, the relentless attacks on the educational sector and on the property rights of citizens, the government’s contempt for proper legal procedure, the increasing doubts about the independence of its national media system, and the legally dubious efforts to expand the voting franchise, all signal a drift toward a type of regime that prioritises the power of its leaders over the integrity of Spain’s constitutional system and the rights of Spanish citizens.

On 29th November, Spanish citizens will have the chance to save their political systems from the clutches of Sanchez and his cronies. Let’s hope they see Sanchez’s empty promises for what they are, and treat the socialist government to a richly deserved defeat.

The Freedom Blog offers a thoughtful voice in defence of freedom at a time when the pillars of a free society are coming under attack across the West from our very own institutions and governments.

If you appreciate my blog posts and the careful work that goes into them, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription, by clicking here.

My academic profile and publications are listed at my website, davidthunder.com.