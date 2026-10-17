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Tony McGough
Oct 18

By the way, comments which appear as from Tony McGough are actually from his wife Virginia. We both appreciate your work, but I talk more!

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Tony McGough
Oct 18

A very enlightening article which brought together several thing that have been reported piecemeal. Many thanks, and I will pray for the election.

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