How Might Elon Musk Go About Converting Twitter into a Genuine Free Speech Platform?
Now that Twitter has ceded sole ownership of its platform to business magnate Elon Musk, Musk will have the opportunity to make good on his promise to convert Twitter into a genuine free speech platform. Below, I offer some suggestions for how he might go about this important task. My suggestions are consistent with the letter, and certainly the spirit,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.