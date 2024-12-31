Those of us who wish to do our part in leaving the world in a better state than we found it in, run the risk of falling into a form of activism that gradually erodes our spirit and may eventually leave us feeling empty, burnt out, and overwhelmed.

Even if we have less altruistic motives, and just want to forge a successful career and eke out a bit of happiness, our inner life can become a sort of ever-shrinking sand dune that is swallowed up in the waves of life. Life can become “one damn thing after another,” a race against the clock whose deeper purpose seems to have slipped away.

But meaning and purpose - ultimately, hope - are the fuel that make a human life worth living. Without them, life becomes harsh and relentlessly demanding. Without a sense of meaning, purpose, and hope, a minor setback can feel overwhelming. With a sense of mission in life and the hope of achieving it, even a significant setback can be bravely confronted and overcome.

The new year is as good a time as any to recalibrate on the inside. There is so much to occupy us on the outside, from the world of work to the world of entertainment. Work may be unpleasant or mindless, or it may be engaging and challenging. Either way, it has the potential to consume us in activism to the neglect of the spirit. And there is no shortage of entertainment, from gadgets on Amazon to fashion shopping, to Playstation, to Netflix movies and TV series, to whatsapping the afternoon away, to scrolling through social media.

The question is, how often do we slow down on the inside, to step back and try to make sense of what’s going on? How often do we ask ourselves, why do I do what I do? What do I hope to accomplish in my lifetime? What do I really care about? Or what should I really care about? If the external circumstances of modern life do not facilitate this sort of inner recollection or “mindfulness,” then perhaps we need to change those circumstances.

Many of us have the sense that we are being swept along through life by a rythm we do not control, whether the duties of parenting, scaling the career ladder, or reacting to a non-stop social media feed. While nobody is in full control of their life, there are ways to become a little more reflective, a little more thoughtful or “mindful,” a little more intentional in our choices, and a little less enslaved to the flow of events outside of us.

For without inner freedom, freedom of the spirit, there is no true freedom.

Happy new year to all of my readers and subscribers!

