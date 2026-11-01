Last Friday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist, pro-EU coalition government authorised the use of police to force Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal to admit five judges whose legitimacy is disputed by President Karol Nawrocki and by the opposition Law and Justice party (PiS). Among the disputed appointees was Maciej Berek, whom Tusk himself has called his “right-hand man,” and who had served as a minister in his government until August 2026. Another, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, took control of the Tribunal over the head of its president, Bogdan Święczkowski, issuing orders that purported to suspend both him and the vice-president.

The sight of a country’s highest court surrounded by police while its composition is altered by force is nothing short of a constitutional nightmare. A day like this could very well mark the beginning of the end of a constitutional regime.

A dispute ten years in the making

The underlying dispute goes back at least as far as 2015. That year the outgoing Sejm (Parliament), controlled by the Civic Platform (PO) and its coalition partner PSL, elected five judges to the Tribunal, two of them to seats that would only fall vacant after the parliamentary term had ended. President Andrzej Duda declined to receive the oaths of all five, bringing the validity of their appointments into question.

Before the Tribunal could rule on the matter, the newly elected PiS majority declared all five elections void and elected five judges of its own, whom Duda promptly swore in. In December 2015 the Tribunal held that three of the original five had been validly elected, and that only the two “advance” elections were unconstitutional. Duda never swore in those three, however, and three PiS appointees remained in seats that had already been lawfully filled.

The President’s refusal to receive the oaths of the previous majority’s judges gave rise to a constitutional dispute: does the president’s role in receiving the oath amount to an effective veto, or is it a duty to be performed without delay? That ambiguity opened up a space for PiS to disregard the Tribunal’s judgment and keep all five of its own judges on the court. Three of PiS’s appointments to the Constitutional Tribunal were therefore constitutionally questionable, a view later echoed by the European Court of Human Rights in Xero Flor v Poland (2021).

Tusk’s gambit

Fast forward to 2024. Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO), now back in power at the head of a four-party coalition, refused to fill vacancies on the Tribunal for fear of lending the court legitimacy. The boycott lasted until March 2026, when the coalition changed strategy. On 13 March the Sejm (Parliament) elected six judges at once, though voting on them one by one. Two further elections, in June and September, brought the number of judges elected by the current majority to eight, a majority of the Tribunal’s fifteen members, which would presumably have been more amenable to the government’s agenda.

That plan might have worked, except that President Nawrocki received the oaths of only two of the six, Magdalena Bentkowska and Dariusz Szostek. The other four took their oaths at a ceremony in the Sejm on 9 April, formally declaring that they did so “before the President.” The President of the Constitutional Tribunal, Święczkowski, refused to admit them to the bench, holding that an oath taken in the Sejm was not an oath before the President. Berek, elected in September, met the same fate in October. Sławomir Patyra, elected in June and sworn in by Nawrocki, declined to sit in solidarity with his colleagues.

Meanwhile, the European Court of Human Rights weighed in. In May it issued an interim measure in Dziurda and Others v Poland, asking the Polish government to ensure that the four March judges who had applied to the Court were not hindered in taking up their duties. To complicate matters further, the Constitutional Tribunal itself ruled in May that the statutory requirement for a newly elected judge to take the oath “before the President” was unconstitutional if read as obliging the President to receive that oath.

And so Tusk found himself in a standoff with the President of the Republic and the sitting judges of the Constitutional Tribunal. Between them, they were blocking five judges elected by his majority, through mechanisms whose constitutionality his coalition disputes and the ECHR has called into question.

The day the standoff broke

On 30th October, the standoff finally broke. Korwin-Piotrowska, one of the judges the Tribunal had refused to admit, declared that, as the judge with the longest judicial service, she was taking charge of the court. Invoking what she called a “state of higher constitutional necessity,” she issued orders suspending the Tribunal’s president and vice-president from their duties for one month.

Police, whom she had asked to ensure security around the building, entered the Tribunal’s premises, and the vice-president was prevented from entering the building. The following day she barred both men, along with most of the Tribunal’s judges and staff, from the premises, citing the need to restore the court’s proper functioning and possible threats to the safety of its judges and staff. Tusk publicly endorsed the move as a path to restoring the rule of law.

Without entering into the details of Korwin-Piotrowska’s legal reasoning, suffice it to say that at best, it was quite a stretch as an interpretation of Polish law. President Nawrocki cut short a trip to Senegal and went directly to the Tribunal, accusing Tusk and his allies of a “forcible takeover” of the court.

The Tribunal’s official account went further and called it a “coup.” Zbigniew Kapiński, First President of the Supreme Court, condemned the events in the strongest terms, warning that “giving an act the form of an ‘order’ cannot legalise an overstepping or usurpation of powers,” and that “in a democratic state ruled by law, the Police cannot be a tool for carrying out the political will of those currently in power.”

A crisis of legitimacy, not of legal technicalities

What we are seeing in Poland is not a sudden anomaly but the dramatic culmination of a slow-boiling constitutional crisis that has been unfolding for over a decade. It started with an attempt by the then-governing Civic Platform coalition to tinker with the Tribunal’s appointment process by filling seats that would only fall vacant after the elections. The second move in this drama was the conservative, Eurosceptic Law and Justice party annulling all five of the previous majority’s appointments on the grounds of alleged irregularities. Three of those appointments were later upheld by the Constitutional Tribunal itself, yet Law and Justice never recognised them.

Citizens and constitutional experts may differ over how to interpret the statutory requirement that each newly elected judge take the oath “before the President,” and over whether it permits the president to withhold his support from a candidate. The validity of past judicial appointments turns on this question.

There is certainly a case to be made that the president, as one of the guardians of the Constitution, may withhold his support from improper judicial appointments. But the idea that he could simply veto any candidate at will seems absurd. Legal authorities have come down on different sides of the matter, and so has the Tribunal itself: in 2015 it held that the president must promptly receive the oaths of validly elected judges, and in 2026 it held the opposite.

But evidently, this constitutional crisis was not caused by disagreement over a fine point of constitutional law. Rather, it was caused by a progressive breakdown in the consensus over the basic rules of the game, manifesting in a steady politicisation of the judicial branch and its very appointment process. From the moment the Constitutional Tribunal’s nomination process became a plaything of power politics on both sides of the ideological spectrum, the legitimacy of the Tribunal, and with it the legitimacy of Poland’s constitutional order, was put in jeopardy.

Two Polands

Of course, much like many physical diseases in the human body that are interconnected, the juridical-constitutional crisis afflicting Poland may well be fuelled by a deeper moral and cultural crisis. Polish society is increasingly torn between two very different visions: one that is broadly leftist/“progressive” on family and marriage and sees Poland’s future in deeper European integration, and another that stresses national identity and sovereignty, resists what it sees as EU overreach, and holds broadly conservative views on family and marriage.

These two visions cannot co-exist in the same Poland. So Polish politics has become a zero-sum game in which one political tribe must fight to the bitter end to ensure its vision prevails. The trouble is that, unless one side backs down for good, these rival visions are likely to progressively erode the legitimacy of Poland’s political and legal institutions, which can no longer function in a way that all major political groupings regard as legitimate.