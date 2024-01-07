Remember when we were subjected to a surreal barrage of orders from our governments to stay home, not entertain more than X guests for dinner, not open bars and restaurants to unvaccinated customers, stay away from places of worship, wear pieces of cloth on our faces while walking to our seats in bars, etc etc., purportedly with a view to crushing a res…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.