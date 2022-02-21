Most Covid Measures Were About as Effective As a Harvest Dance
As the pandemic subsides across most of the world, public health officials and governments will do their best to take credit for the retreat of Covid-19 or, to be more accurate, the reduction of Covid disease to acceptable levels. Blissfully ignoring the fact that similar rises and falls in disease occurred in parts of the world with practically no mask…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.