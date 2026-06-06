What follows is a summary of a talk I will be presenting this Tuesday, 8th June at the “Open Reason” conference at Francisco de Vitoria university in Madrid.

In an age of deep political polarisation, cultural fragmentation, and profound disagreement about fundamental values, the idea of a “common good” can seem hard to defend, perhaps a relic of simpler, more morally cohesive societies. What could genuinely unite the citizens of a large, diverse modern society — people who disagree not just about policies, but about the very meaning and purpose of human life? Those of us - including myself - who want to hang on to the language of the “common good” in a modern context need to rise to the challenge of showing how such a concept is both relevant and attractive under conditions of advanced social complexity, moral fragmentation, and specialisation.

Roots in an Ancient Tradition

The concept of the “common good” has deep roots in the classical, and later Christian tradition whose leading lights include Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas. Unlike liberal political thought, which places overwhelming emphasis on individual rights and private goods — bodily integrity, personal enjoyment, material welfare — this tradition conceives of political community as oriented toward shared goods that citizens pursue and enjoy together: most notably, justice, civic friendship, and peace.

On this view, a political community is not merely an impartial framework of rules and institutions designed to protect individuals from predation. Rather, it is a morally “thick” enterprise, one in which citizens are bound together by the shared pursuit of a humanly enriching way of life, something more than a pact of mutual non-aggression. The question is, can this ambitious vision of political community survive in a big society divided into countless diverse communities and projects pursued by a citizenry with deep-rooted philosophical differences about the best way to live?

Why Modern Societies Represent a Challenge for Common Good Thinking

At first glance, there are reasons to be skeptical. While the idea of substantive common goods - e.g. civic friendship, justice, public art and beauty - may have real purchase in a small, relatively cohesive community — the ancient Greek polis being the classic example — in a large modern society, this is not so clear. In a nation of millions, marked by deep cultural diversity, functional complexity, and highly specialised and dispersed knowledge, the common good starts to feel abstract to the point of uselessness.

Two possible fixes suggest themselves, but it seems to me that both fall short. One is to reconceptualised the common good less as a shared life than as a set of instrumental conditions for collective survival and prosperity. On this view, it is “good” for everyone to live in peace, and therefore a good thing that most citizens obey the law and pay their taxes. But this dissolves the common good into a condition of legal compliance and non-aggression, taking away precisely what is distinctive about common good thinking - its willingness to go beyond contracts of mutual survival, to consider the positive goods that unite citizens within a shared project.

Another approach is say that while the common good of a large political society like a nation-state may be unduly vague and abstract to the average citizen, a few select citizens - perhaps judges, legislators, or policymakers - may see it more clearly, and may serve as a beacon for the less enlightened. But there are two problems with this idea: first, it is very far from clear that politics and the civil service tend to attract morally upright citizens or that high-level political institutions are well equipped to incentivise public-interested attitudes. Second, given the tremendous complexity of modern social life, the majority of social affairs and interests are probably inscrutable to politicians and civil servants.

A Pluralist Reconstruction

What is required, in the face of these challenges, is to reconstruct the common good along pluralist lines — to see it not as a single, unified shared life that all citizens participate in together, but as an emergent order - a set of shared norms and understandings, shared institutions, habits of tolerance, etc., arising from a broad array of diverse communities and activities, even in the absence of a strong sense of a shared life comparable to that of a small vilalge or an ancient Greek city State.

This pluralism operates along two dimensions. The first is territorial: modern societies are composed of nested levels of social organisation — neighbourhoods, municipalities, regions, nations — each with its own distinctive common goods. The most concrete and accessible shared goods are typically found at the lower levels, where social interactions are direct, mutual understanding is more readily achieved, and the effects of collective action are more visible to the average citizen.

The second dimension is associational: modern societies are also internally differentiated into a vast array of non-territorial institutions and communities — universities, churches, professional associations, voluntary organisations, sports clubs — each oriented toward its own distinctive ends. These associations generate their own forms of common good: the shared pursuit of knowledge, artistic collaboration, spiritual fellowship, professional solidarity. These goods are often more immediate and meaningful to participants than anything at the level of a national political community.

From Local Goods to the Health of the Whole

This might sound like a retreat from the idea of a genuinely political common good — as if I am simply saying “tend your own garden.” But that would be to misunderstand my argument. For while each association has its own distinctive purposes and shared goods, there is also the possibility of achieving a broader, more encompassing good of the whole. We just have to understand what this sort of high-level good can and cannot be, and how it relates to the goods of the diverse associations of the polity.

The good of the whole polity is not merely the sum of the goods of its parts. There is a meaningful sense in which citizens of a nation can share a bond of friendship and trust, for example. But this bond is less demanding and less consequential in their everyday life than the bonds of friendship and trust associated with local communities and associations like schools, universities, and cooperatives.

The goods of local associations and communities are extremely consequential for the thriving of the larger polity. For this reason, participation in local and associational goods, though it may not seem like an obvious expression of civic excellence, can contribute substantially to polity-wide goods, provided it is accompanied by the right disposition.

Consider a university. Its internal common good — shared learning, the shared pursuit of truth, the cultivation of knowledge — is not the same as the common good of the wider society. But when universities function well, they contribute in substantial ways to broader social goods: a more informed citizenry, more civil public debate, greater civic trust. The same logic applies to professional associations, religious communities, and artistic associations. Each pursues its own ends, but in doing so, it can help to consolidate the conditions of the success of the larger political community.

Nonetheless, vibrant participation in local communities is not in itself sufficient for the promotion of polity-wide common goods. For example, if one is a “good citizen” in one’s local town but couldn’t care less about the economic and environmental impact of one’s town’s activities on the broader political community, one is hardly an exemplary citizen, and one is definitely not displaying a personal commitment to the common good of the whole.

Participants in local communities and associations must remain, to some degree, outward-facing — disposed toward justice and cooperative goodwill beyond their immediate circle. In ordinary times, this may mean something relatively modest: complying with fair legal and professional regulations, paying taxes, adjusting one’s conduct in light of others’ needs. In more demanding times — economic crises, external threats — it may require more substantial solidarity and sacrifice. The point is that genuine contribution to the common good requires more than excellence within one’s own community; it requires a principled openness to the claims of the wider society.

A Social Mosaic, Not a Military Platoon

One image we might make use of to capture the unity of a large modern society is that of a social mosaic — coherent not through an impressive level of moral and religious uniformity, but through a shared spirit of justice, mutual respect, and openness expressed across a genuine plurality of ways of life. Of course, not every belief system or religion can form a part of this mosaic. For example, a religion that is completely opposed to tolerance of diverse religions or who sees every non-believer as an enemy will not fit well into a free and open society. Nor will a way of life that is entirely indifferent to the flourishing of others fit comfortably into this sort of social mosaic.

The health of a society depends not only on the quality of its political institutions and leaders — though these matter enormously — but on the vitality of its families, schools, churches, professional associations, and civic organisations. Political institutions provide the legal and cultural framework within which local goods can flourish; but the common good itself is, to a large degree, built from the ground up.

This is a vision that should resonate across political divides. It neither reduces politics to individual rights nor demands the kind of thick cultural unity that pluralist societies cannot and should not try to achieve. It asks citizens to be excellent in the communities closest to them — and to remain, always, neighbours to those beyond them. It is not a vision that is easy to achieve, but it is certainly one that is worth striving for.

The Freedom Blog offers a thoughtful voice in defence of freedom at a time when the pillars of a free society are coming under attack across the West from our very own institutions and governments.

My academic profile and publications are listed at my website, davidthunder.com.