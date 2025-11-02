It is easy to be lulled into a false sense of security about the future of Western democracy, especially if you are fortunate enough to live and work, as I do, in an extremely safe and peaceful environment. However, as history teaches us, the bitter embers of violence can be re-ignited at any time, particularly in parts of the world burdened by political polarisation and tension. Sadly, those embers were re-ignited on my university campus last Thursday.

A young right-wing Spanish activist, Vito Quiles, had decided to include the University of Navarra on his pitstop tour of Spanish universities. His message was broadly in line with what many Spanish conservatives believe on issues like free speech, the primacy of Spanish unity over separatism, and the threat progressive ideologies pose to family life. His methods have tended to be polemical and confrontational - for example, visiting university campuses without the blessing of university authorities, and randomly springing questions on politicians in the street.

As soon as the University of Navarra got wind of his visit, they distanced themselves from the visit, and ultimately decided that though they could not stop the event - the campus is open to the public - they would shut down all university activities and buildings on the afternoon of the event. As it turns out, that decision was not an over-reaction, given the events that later unfolded.

A gang of hooded thugs from the Basque militant, separatist left - hundreds of them, according to the local newspaper - shipped in to Pamplona to confront Quiles and his followers. They vandalized public property in the town and roamed around the university campus where they assaulted a journalist, all supposedly in the name of defending their homeland from “fascism.” Quiles cancelled his event at the last minute, when police advised him it would put people in harm’s way. But that did not stop the separatist-leftist gang from staging a violent counter-protest.



Quiles is a controversial political figure, and his visit to the campus was widely criticised, not least by the university authorities. In a region plagued by decades of terrorist violence and on the campus of a university that had been bombed by Basque terrorists no less than six times between 1979 and 2008, people had understandable misgivings about the prospect of Quiles coming to wave the Spanish flag on the university campus.

So one could certainly question the wisdom of his visit, and whether he had any real grasp of the situation he was getting himself into. But even if you disagree with his actions, the response from the militant “antifa” left is absolutely disgraceful and in no way equivalent to the provocative political actions of a 25-year-old influencer.



The intention of the hooded thugs who wandered around my campus on Thursday was clearly to intimidate their political opponents into silence, as they had done for many years on behalf of a violent wing of Basque separatism. They dressed their violence up as a crusade against “fascism,” but their bottle-throwing, vandalising, and face-covering behaviour did not exactly reflect a pure form of patriotism. One message circulating prior to the event on Instagram on an anonymous account labelled “kaosekaitza” (the “storm of chaos” in Basque) with 1,165 followers, read:

Anti-fascist alert: The fascists will be on at UNAV (University of Navarra). They want to crush Basque land and spit on her…We won’t permit it! The people awaken - the struggle continues.

It is important to understand Thursday’s political violence in the context of the history of political violence in the region, in particular the violence of the Spanish civil war and later on, the violence of Basque terrorism. Nonetheless, the general approach, to threaten anyone who takes a different political position by either shouting them down or beating them up, is a trademark of leftist “antifa” (ironically, “anti-fascist”) movements across the world.

The events of last week are a sobering reminder that there is a violent and extreme element on both the right and the left. The politics of fear and intimidation are alive and well not only in Spain but across the West. Such tactics should not be tolerated or acquiesced in anywhere, irrespective of their ideological or historical roots. Political thuggery is political thuggery, no matter what ideological garb it takes on.

