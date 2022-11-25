Just for the record, here's why Twitter suspended my account in October 2021...
and why they were wrong to do so
Over a year ago, in October 2021, Twitter permanently suspended my account, @davidjthunder, on the grounds that I was guilty of “repeat violations” of their rule against Covid misinformation. Twitter had flagged several of my Tweets but never explained specifically which of my statements violated their rules, or how. I have appealed their decisions at l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.