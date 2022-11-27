Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
One way of gauging the power and impact of a social movement is to observe the sort of popular reaction it evokes, whether among its followers or its detractors. If we use this as the measure of impact, then there is no denying that the “Woke” movement has made a real impact across much of the West, making its presence felt quite forcefully on social me…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.