There is a growing sense in many Western nations that democracy is no longer serving the interests of ordinary people. Political rulers are increasingly disconnected from the man and woman in the street, across a range of issues, including immigration, transgender ideology, "15 minute cities,” and climate taxes.
People feel profoundly disempowered from …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.