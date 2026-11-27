The greatest enemy of rule of law in Europe is not Russia, but Europe’s own political class. Since 2025, the European Union has gotten into the business of sanctioning its own citizens without trial based on their saying the “wrong” sorts of things, or having the “wrong” media affiliations. Even if governments attempt to prop up these sanctions with scientific-sounding language like “disinformation” and “information manipulation,” it is patently obvious that the only types of “disinformation” and propaganda that EU authorities are interested in sanctioning are the ones that undermine their own political agenda.

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Blacklisted Without Warning

Picture the scene: you wake up one morning and you find out from a friend, quite out of the blue, that you’ve been blacklisted for sanctions by the EU. And just like that, with no advance warning, you are reduced to the most abject form of economic penury: you cannot use any EU-issued credit card or bank account, or withdraw cash from any EU bank.

You soon discover that it is illegal and punishable by a fine and/or prison term for a friend or neighbour to provide you with any funds or economic resources of any sort, though you can apply to a designated national authority for a licence to release limited funds for basic necessities such as food and rent. To add insult to injury, you now find that you will be prevented from traveling anywhere within the EU, outside of your home country.

This is what happened to thirty individuals on Monday of last week, including one Irish citizen, Chay Bowes, due to sanctions applied by the EU Council of Ministers under Council Regulation (EU) 2024/2642 concerning Russian “destabilising activities.” These sanctions target actions supporting “information manipulation and interference” by the Russian State that, directly or indirectly, undermine European “democracy,” “stability,” “security,” and “rule of law.” Chay Bowes is one of at least nine EU citizens to be sanctioned under this regime since it was introduced in 2024.

Accused, not convicted

You are probably wondering, what could an Irish citizen possibly do to draw down the sorts of sanctions that have been applied to the leaders of terrorist organisations and rogue States? Orchestrate a terror attack? Get promoted high up within a drug cartel? Get charged with war crimes? Well, not exactly: Mr Bowes has been accused of participating in Russian “disinformation” operations of various sorts, including hosting a Russian State-affiliated TV programme and spreading “anti-Western and anti-Ukraine disinformation” in a public address to the U.N. Security Council in 2023.

But these are allegations, not findings: none of them has been tested before a judge. Mr Bowes has not been charged with any crime. There has been no public trial, just closed-door deliberations of government ministers. Mr Bowes has not been confronted with any evidence of wrongdoing. He has not been given any opportunity to defend himself against the sanctions, only to challenge them after the fact, which could take more than a year and obviously has no guarantee of success.

Punishment by another name

Defenders of the sanctions point out that from a legal perspective, they are not punishments at all, but “preventive” measures – which is precisely why the guarantees of a criminal trial are deemed not to apply. But for the person on the receiving end, the effect is indistinguishable from a severe penalty, imposed without a trial.

The rule of law is meant to protect citizens from precisely these sorts of heavy-handed interventions by public authorities. It does not necessarily rule out severe or debilitating restrictions, but it insists that the State can only interfere with a citizen’s property rights or personal liberty in accordance with clear, fixed and impartial rules; that such rules must be duly promulgated in advance; that the measures imposed must be proportionate to the legitimate objective being pursued, and, at least for severe restrictions of a citizen’s property and freedom, evidence be heard and adjudicated in open court.

Devastating financial sanctions are often defended by pointing out that certain activities pose such a severe threat to society that they require a preventive asset-freeze with no prior notice. This might be true of powerful drug cartels or organised crime, but it is very hard to see how this sort of logic could be reasonably applied to speech and speech-related activities, which are rightly protected from government-imposed penalties and censorship in constitutional democracies.

When the Law Becomes a Political Weapon

There will always be people who would gladly use the outer forms of law to pursue tribal and sectarian objectives like the elimination of political and ideological dissenters. Sometimes those people rise to positions of power, and begin to weaponise the law to advance their pet political projects, whether domestically or internationally. History is replete with examples of entire political systems being consumed by the pet projects of tyrants, while retaining the empty and lifeless shell of legalism, from Communist Russia to Germany’s Third Reich, to Chavista Venezuela.

Now, I wish I could say that these illiberal and inhumane sanctions were the work of a secret cabal or a few rogue elements trying to sneak in emergency provisions to obliterate our rights. I wish I could say that it is only happening in some obscure corner of Europe. But sadly, we must face up to the fact that it is the political class of the whole continent, represented on the Council of Ministers, which is betraying its citizens, and they are doing it while smiling at the cameras.

Much like someone who violates his own conscience, the first infractions of the rule of law are the hardest. They have to be done as quietly as possible and to as few individuals as possible, so as not to attract too much attention. They are justified by a grand “emergency” – like the vital need to stamp out Russian propaganda or “disinformation” – and unthinking citizens nod along and think it is reasonable.

But it is not reasonable. For once the legal process has been adulterated in this way, future infringements become easier. If public officials can freeze one Irish citizen’s assets on the basis of allegations published in the Official Journal, before any independent court has examined the evidence, surely they can do the same to others.

Could You or I Be Next?

What institutional guarantees do I now have that the Council will not trump up disinformation allegations against me and freeze my bank accounts? Very few. If my government wanted to come after me, it could propose my name, draft plausible-sounding allegations, and, if the other governments went along, push the listing through the Council behind closed doors, without any judge examining the evidence first.

With my assets frozen, I could ask the Council to reconsider and bring an action before the EU General Court to have the listing annulled. That could take more than a year, with no guarantee of success. Even if I won, the Council could renew the sanctions in the meantime, and I would have to keep challenging each renewal for my victory to mean anything. So I could be drawn into a lengthy legal battle, and in the meantime I would live like a pauper, asking a public authority for permission to buy food for my family.

When citizens’ property rights are dramatically restricted without any fair trial, where all the facts and evidence can be sifted publicly before an independent judge, we can have no confidence that our rights will not be stamped on by over-reaching politicians, particularly those of us who have commented publicly on topics covered by the sanctions, or somehow put ourselves in the cross-hairs of EU officials by publicly criticising cherished EU policies.

Unfortunately, the deed is done: the sanctions have already been issued, with incalculable consequences for the lives of those targeted by them. So now there is a cancer growing within our legal and political system.

What happens next depends on us and on us alone. If we stand by and let this slide, we will be complicit in the normalisation of despotism, the prostitution of our legal system, and the ensuing chilling of the public sphere. The longer this disease goes unchecked, the more likely it will metastasise into a deadly cancer.

Let’s not wait around for that to happen.

The Freedom Blog offers a thoughtful voice in defence of freedom at a time when the pillars of a free society are coming under attack across the West from our very own institutions and governments.

If you appreciate my blog posts and the careful work that goes into them, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription, by clicking here.

My academic profile and publications are listed at my website, davidthunder.com.