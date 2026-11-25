Below is the text of this video in which I comment on the shocking case of Irish citizen Chay Bowes, who has been sanctioned by the EU for “disinformation” activities. To help me get the word out, you can re-tweet this video on X or share the youtube version.

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT:

I’m standing here close to Leinster House, the National Parliament of Ireland. I grew up in Dublin, and when I was at school, we used to read about authoritarianism, about totalitarian regimes, about Nazism, about Communism and so on. And these were stories from the distant past.

I never expected to see the day when my own country, my own government, in cahoots with the European Union, would basically erase the rights of Irish citizens, just like that. And that’s exactly what they’ve done, because they’ve abolished the due process of one of my fellow citizens, Chay Bowes, who I knew nothing about before Monday, before he was put on this list.

But basically, they’ve sanctioned him, meaning that they’ve debanked him, frozen his assets and, in addition, apparently extended that sanction to his wife, so that he and his family and his children are now in a financial nightmare, an economic nightmare.

So how do they justify doing this without any trial, without any prior notice, without any substantial evidence? Well, they say that he was guilty of sharing or propagating “disinformation” or “information manipulation and interference” as part of a coordinated campaign of information manipulation.

Now, if you actually scratch beneath the surface and ask what that means, you’ll see that it makes no sense whatsoever. Why? Because journalists and influencers say false things all the time. Many people in Europe, many journalists, parrot the opinions of politicians, parrot the views of the state uncritically. We saw it in the pandemic, for example: people just becoming mouthpieces of official propaganda. Were they sanctioned? Is anyone suggesting they should be sanctioned? No.

So why suddenly did the Council of Ministers in Europe decide to sign a piece of paper that basically visited financial ruin upon Chay Bowes? Because he was saying the wrong things about Russia? Because he went to the Security Council and gave a speech they didn’t like about Ukraine and about the war in Ukraine?

This is crazy stuff. Disinformation is not a legal concept. It’s not the basis for destroying someone’s life. It’s a term that is easily turned into propaganda. It’s a term that just makes absolutely no sense as a basis for coercion, as a basis for debanking somebody.

As I said, the media is awash with “disinformation,” misinformation, false and misleading information. So are we going to debank journalists for speaking untruths or for uncritically mouthing propaganda? Well, a hell of a lot of journalists would have to be sanctioned, and that’s not going to happen.

So obviously this is the targeting of a particular type of speech that the European Union sees as a threat to its narrative and to its priorities.

This is not about whether you agree with Chay Bowes on his positions on Russia or on the war in Ukraine. It’s not about that. It’s about whether you believe that powerful political actors in Brussels, including, by the way, Ireland’s own government, should be able to sign a piece of paper, with no trial and no evidence presented in public, that basically turns an EU citizen’s life upside down overnight and freezes their assets, prevents them from travelling around Europe.

Where’s the rule of law? Where’s due process? Out the window.

What’s the point of being a citizen if they can do this to you?

Now, you might think, okay, I’m not speaking on issues to do with Russia. You’re not commenting on the war, or you’re not taking a position that Europe dislikes or doesn’t want you to take. Well, that’s very short-sighted.

So you think you’re going to escape any sanctions, you’re going to be free from this, you won’t be affected. That’s extremely short-sighted, because as soon as you allow governments to get away with this, as soon as you allow them to sanction citizens for their opinions, or for their speech, or for their affiliations with this or that state, without any trial, without any substantive evidence being presented, well, as soon as you stand by and allow that to happen to another citizen, you might well be next in line. You and I might be next in line.

This is going to have a chilling effect on speech. Of course it will.

Do you think that anyone who is remotely critical of the war in Ukraine, or anyone who is tempted to say something that endorses some aspect of the Russian narrative, will speak up? Surely they will think twice about speaking in public and commenting on the war in Ukraine.

In fact, just today, I saw someone, an academic, say that he was no longer going to comment on international relations that affected the conflict in Ukraine because he said he puts his family first.

Can you imagine that? To think that an academic or commentator would fear for his children and his family if he actually comments sincerely on a matter of public interest.

Scary times that we’re living in.

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