Musk’s Acquisition of Twitter Is a Step in the Right Direction for Freedom of Speech
The acquisition of Twitter by entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk for the handsome sum of $44 billion will almost certainly have far-reaching consequences for the way the global public sphere functions, since Twitter, in spite of having a much smaller user base than other social media platforms like Facebook, is widely viewed as the leading digi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.