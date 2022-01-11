GETTR is a new social media platform with Twitter functionality but without Twitter censorship and, at least according to CEO Jason Miller, no interest in “shadow-banning” or suppressing the visibility of GETTR posts. Will it stay like that forever? Who knows. I certainly hope it does, but there are obviously no guarantees. If GETTR goes “Twitter” on us…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.