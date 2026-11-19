Imagine if you woke up one morning and one of your credit card transactions was denied. You think it’s a one-off glitch, so you try another card. Doesn’t work either. So you figure, as a last resort, you’ll go and withdraw cash from the bank. No can do: account de-authorised. Now you’re really worried. A friend calls you to say he’s heard you’ve been targeted by an EU sanction. This is the first you’ve heard of it. Not only have your bank accounts been frozen; you’ve been slammed with a ban on entering or transiting through EU territory.

You are reeling in disbelief. And to top it all off, anyone who shows you a bit of mercy and helps you out financially exposes themselves to legal consequences, potentially even further sanctions. It is only after you do a bit of investigation that you find out that the Council of the European Union, for reasons summarised in a few lines of a legal annex, has decided to turn you into a social and economic pariah.

Since your accusers didn’t have to make their case before a court of law, and you have not been charged with any particular legal offence, you are left guessing what evidence lies behind the accusations, and worrying about what exactly you did to deserve to be treated like a terrorist or drug cartel.

Something like this has happened to over a hundred individuals since December 2024. That is when the EU Council began listing people under a sanctions framework, adopted that October, which targets anyone engaged in “information manipulation and interference” or otherwise undermining or threatening “democracy, the rule of law, stability or security” in the EU, in ways “attributable” to the Russian State.

The Case of Chay Bowes

One of these individuals is Irish citizen Chay Bowes, a correspondent for RT, a well-known Russian state-affiliated media outlet. Named on the list of sanctioned individuals issued on 16 November, he is accused of facilitating the Russian government’s actions through “coordinated information manipulation and interference,” including by hosting an RT programme, “spreading anti-Western and anti-Ukrainian disinformation” at the United Nations, and co-founding an online network the EU describes as pro-Russian.

Mr Bowes maintains the allegations are “utterly baseless” and says he will fight them vigorously and will not be silenced. But even if these allegations turned out to be true – for example, even if Bowes turned out to be a propaganda agent for the Putin regime – that is a distinct question from whether (a) if true, the alleged actions would justify these extreme measures against an EU citizen, and (b) whether the process through which the sanctions are justified and applied is sufficiently fair, robust and transparent to protect Bowes, and others, against arbitrary exercises of power against their person and property.

Bowes provides a good test case for understanding how these sanctions function in practice. Under the sanctions, Bowes, an EU citizen, can no longer use EU banks or EU-issued credit cards - though in practice, non-EU financial institutions may well see a sanctioned individual as too risky to do business with. Nor can Bowes travel to or within Europe, except to return to his home country, which is exempted from the ban.

The sanctions are issued unanimously by the EU Council of Ministers, which represents the governments of all EU member States, on the strength of a statement of reasons but with no prior judicial oversight. As far as the public and Chay Bowes are concerned, the allegations remain unproven assertions with no independent verification.

For example, it is alleged that “at the invitation of the Russian UN representation, he participated in the spreading of anti-Western and anti-Ukraine disinformation at the UN Security Council." It is a matter of public record that Mr Bowes addressed the UN Security Council on 29th June 2023, at a briefing requested by Russia. He was billed as a “scholar specialising in small arms and munitions” and spoke about Western weapons supplied to Ukraine and the risk of arms proliferation.

But the allegation of “spreading disinformation” requires the accuser to show two things: first, that the claims advanced, or some subset of such claims, is verifiably false, rather than just politically contested; and second, that Bowes’ speech at the U.N. was part of, or “supported,” or “facilitated” a Russian campaign to nefariously advance its own interests by deceiving others at scale or engaging in a malicious “disinformation” campaign.

Making such a case would not be easy, and would certainly take more than a few lines of text. Unsurprisingly, the sparse official text (p. 27) supporting the sanction does not attempt to make such a case. In short, even though we know Bowes addressed the United Nations Security Council at the invitation of Russia, that is not enough to demonstrate that in so doing, Bowes was participating in, “supporting,” or “facilitating” a Russian disinformation campaign.

Yet we are expected to just accept, on faith, that there must be good reasons for putting someone on the sanctions list, and that the allegations that are barely asserted must be based on solid evidence, as Irish Taoiseach Mícheál Martin suggested. But obviously, there is no reason, in the absence of independent verification or a fair trial, to accept any of this.

Judge, Jury and Prosecutor

There is a reason we do not entrust the defence of our rights exclusively to political actors. They have a political agenda, and have incentives to use any power available to them to go after those who get in the way of their projects. Those sitting on the Council of Ministers of the European Union are not apolitical and are not qualified to act as judge, jury and prosecutor all at once. Yet they are the people framing, ordering, and justifying these sanctions, with no check on their power until well after the sanctions have been applied.

In a society regulated by “laws, not men,” you cannot exile citizens from the economy and paralyse their ability to travel based on a few hunches, tips or intelligence reports shuffled around behind closed doors. You must demonstrate, before an independent court of law, that the citizen you are targeting with sanctions has committed a crime or offence that merits such drastic measures. And you must give the citizen an opportunity to defend himself in open court not after, but before the sanctions are applied.

Administrative Despotism

Unfortunately, the current sanctions regime in the EU, in spite of its noble-sounding causes – “democracy,” “rule of law,” “security” and “stability” – in practice facilitates what amounts to a form of administrative despotism: administrators and rulers issuing decrees that do not lead to any criminal trial or conviction, yet have the potential to devastate a citizen’s life. And being administrative rather than prosecutorial actions, such interventions do not need to be signed off on by a judge, nor to meet the sort of evidentiary threshold associated with a criminal trial.

Chay Bowes is just one of many individuals who have been sanctioned by the EU since 2024. Last Monday alone, thirty individuals, including Chay, were sanctioned based on allegations of information-manipulation. What they all have in common is that one day they found themselves financially crippled and cut off from EU travel on the basis of a decision taken by EU government ministers, behind closed doors.

Those targeted with sanctions faced financial ruin before they had any chance to defend themselves. They were effectively treated as cartel-level criminals even though no formal charges had even been brought against them. Being administrative measures rather than criminal charges, there was no court hearing, and the targeted individuals, while receiving a published statement of reasons, had no recourse against the sanctions except to await the outcome of an appeal, well after the damage was done.

The Herd Instinct

Predictably, there is a chorus of self-styled European patriots who think Chay, and anyone else targeted by these sanctions, “got what was coming to them.” Remarkably, they assume with little argument that everyone sanctioned must be guilty, even though the allegations levelled at them originate from political actors and have not been independently verified or reviewed in a court of law.

Of course, the very same people who are happy to condemn individuals based on unproven allegations would claim in the next breath that they are ardent supporters of fairness and the rule of law. But for them, the requirements of rule of law do not extend to anyone who holds pro-Russian opinions or openly criticises EU policies in Russian and the Ukraine. For them, unacceptable opinions are simply intolerable and should be punished without trial.

Those cheering on the sanctions, though presenting themselves as enlightened citizens, are in fact consumed by an ugly and morally debasing herd instinct, whose risks are easy to recognise for anyone who knows the history of authoritarian politics. Those who enthusiastically join the chorus of “off with his head,” get so intoxicated by their sense of their own moral superiority that they lose interest in affording the accused a fair trial. For them, the “other side” always “get what’s coming to them,” and we should not waste a judge’s time on them.

Why Dissenters Matter

But it is precisely the people who dissent from prevailing opinion, and are a thorn in the side of the establishment, who serve an invaluable function in a democracy: speaking inconvenient truths.

We cannot know in advance which of the dissenters will be nutters, which will be superficial opportunists, and which will be sages. And precisely for that reason, we ought not to silence them or assume the superiority of majority opinion. We must allow citizens generous leeway to express unpopular and against-the-grain views, even – and perhaps, especially – in times of war - and we must resist the temptation to treat their rights as less sacred than our own.

“But They Can Appeal”

Now, some people have pointed out that the individuals subject to these sanctions can challenge them, so “what’s the big deal?” The first thing to say about this is that the appeals process is slow and fraught with anxiety and uncertainty. A case before the EU’s General Court often takes more than a year. In the meantime, the sanctions stay in place.

And getting the sanctions lifted is no walk in the park. As I have learnt from someone who was targeted with an asset freeze based on spurious allegations, it can take a long time to build your case, get it heard in court, and get your assets unfrozen. And by then, much of the damage you have suffered is irreparable: the stigma, the shame, the lost opportunities, the sleepless nights, the employees you have to let go when your business operations are put on hold.

The second thing to point out is that imposing such extraordinary and paralysing sanctions on someone without either charging them with any legal offence or putting them on notice is completely contrary to the idea of the rule of law. It is analogous to throwing someone in prison in the dead of night without charging them with any legal offence, and then inviting them to appeal the sentence. That is not how the rule of law works.

The rule of law means we can have stable expectations about the conditions under which we may be liable to sanctions, penalties, or prosecution, and thus not feel exposed to legal or financial jeopardy because a public authority might act whimsically against us at any moment. The rule of law means that I have the right to face my accuser, hear the charges against me, and defend myself against them in open court, before I become liable to imprisonment or to losing the use of my property at the hands of the State.

Because the EU classifies these measures as “preventive” rather than criminal, the protections of a criminal trial simply do not apply: there is no prior hearing, no presumption of innocence, no criminal standard of proof, and judicial review comes only after the damage is done. Fighting sanctions is like shadow-boxing: the accused must rebut vague charges of threatening “European democracy,” engaging in “information manipulation,” or illicitly supporting the Russian State and its interests, often without seeing the full body of evidence motivating the accusations.

A Very Dark Path for Europe

I am not saying that there are absolutely no circumstances in which a swift freezing of assets, outside the normal framework of the rule of law, might be justified. I can imagine, for example, that in the case of certain criminal gangs or cartels, freezing assets without warning might be justifiable, given the enormous harm they do to society and their adeptness at evading the law.

However, it is very hard to see how the suspension of ordinary legal procedures and due process could be construed as a reasonable and proportionate method for promoting one’s preferred war narrative. If governments want to persuade their citizens that their policy on the war in Ukraine is just or legitimate, let them make their case, not suppress every opposing view. War is already dangerous enough as it is. It becomes even more dangerous and sinister if citizens are not free to dissent, to question, and to hear the other side of the story.

Europe is going down a very, very dark path. By institutionalising vague and broad grounds for pre-emptively freezing citizens’ assets and imposing travel bans on them, with no prior judicial scrutiny, the EU’s sanctions regime is a permanent threat to the rule of law. When an EU institution acts against an individual in this irregular manner, it puts each and every citizen’s rights in jeopardy. For if one EU citizen can have their assets frozen without any prior notice and without the opportunity to face their accusers in a court of law, then we all can.

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