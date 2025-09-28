It was a crisp January morning in the seaside town of Katwijk, in the Netherlands. My wife and I were sitting in a local café, looking forward to a scone and a hot chocolate to warm our spirits. The waitress arrived at our table and unceremoniously asked for our “QR code.” My heart sank. We thought we had found one of the few establishments willing to turn a blind eye to our vaccine status. We did not wait to be asked to leave.

Never in my most paranoid fantasies had I imagined that my refusal to enrol in what amounted to a giant and highly lucrative global experiment with a novel medication would result in my systematic exclusion from social amenities like coffeeshops or my subjection to costly and uncomfortable testing to earn the right to step onto a plane.

Those three words on the lips of our waitress – “QR code, please,” encapsulated for me what it meant to live in a “papers, please” society, with check-points for the most mundane of activities. The experience of becoming a third-class citizen overnight just because of saying “no” to a government-imposed medication changed my view of digital ID systems forever.

My wife was pregnant, we were far from home, and the weather was miserable. One of our few chances to get out of the apartment – something as mundane as sitting down for a cup of coffee – had been stripped away from us, not by a cantankerous waitress or tyrannical police officer, but by a QR code.

Of course, it was not really a QR code that stripped us of our access to social life, but a government that decided to institute a system of vaccine apartheid, with a handy instrument of population control known as the “digital vaccine passport.”

So when I heard the British Prime Minister waxing lyrical the other day about a new “digital ID” card that would supposedly help combat illegal immigration, I sat up and took notice. The UK government had attempted to introduce a centralised digital ID system in 2006 but it was completely scrapped within a few years in the face of stiff political resistance. Why did Starmer think things would be any different now? Could it be because he thinks citizens are more open to digital “check-points” after the experience of Covid vaccine passports?

As someone who lived through the pandemic years having to factor in testing costs every time I caught a plane, and having seen first-hand what it is like to be turned away from a restaurant because of my conscientious medical choices, I can say without hesitation that my experience of the Covid regime makes me not more, but less open than ever to the idea of a universal digital ID card.

Centralizing ID management in a digitized system raises huge questions of potential data breaches and of government abuses, because a government can use its privileged position to make your digital ID indispensable for the most mundane of transactions. Even if they haven’t done that yet, let’s be honest: it’s a technocrat’s dream to have a system that tracks citizens’ activities and choices in real time. Once the infrastructure is in place, “mission creep” is all but inevitable.

Perhaps a national emergency (like a pandemic?), real or imagined, could serve as the perfect pretext to build more checkpoints into the system. Purchasing petrol? Swipe your card to make sure you’re under your weekly ration. Booking a flight? Swipe your card to make sure you’re still “eligible” for air travel. Going to a restaurant? Swipe your ID first to check if you have your vaccine schedule up to date.

There is something very disingenuous and frankly dishonest about Starmer attempting to sell the digital ID card as the solution to illegal immigration, when he knows full well that employers willing to take on illegal immigrants are not going to be too worried about checking people’s digital ID cards, anymore than they are currently worried about ensuring people’s documentation demonstrates their legal eligibility to work in the U.K.

And then there is the argument that digital ID is “convenient.” Well, let’s say it is “convenient” to have a digital ID on your phone. That particular perk fades into insignificance compared with the risk that the government will associate your ID with other centrally stored information, update that information in real time, and use the information associated with your digital ID as a gatekeeper, an “on-off” switch that decides which goods and services you may access at any given time, given your peculiar history, circumstances, health status, social media profile, etc.

A government-managed digital ID system will obviously be sold to citizens as “safe” and “convenient.” But given what we’ve seen our governments have been capable of doing to us in the name of disease control – suppressing perfectly peaceful political protests and harnessing the latest surveillance technology to make the lives of citizens opting out of a government-recommended medical regime extremely unpleasant – why on earth would we trust that a present or future government will not exploit a digital ID system to exert incredibly intrusive forms of control over citizens’ behaviour and choices?

Thanks for reading! Find me on Twitter/X, Youtube, Rumble, and Telegram.

My academic profile and publications are listed at my newly re-vamped website, davidthunder.com.

Click here to download the preface and introduction to my book, The Polycentric Republic, for free.