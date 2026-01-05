U.S. forces carried out a dramatic military intervention in Caracas, Venezuela on January 3rd, capturing acting President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flying them to the United States to face federal charges including narco-terrorism, cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.

We’re hearing a lot of people saying there is no basis in international law for a foreign nation to detain the head of state of another country. It is argued that each nation is “sovereign” or enjoys legal immunity from coercive interference by foreign nations. This is used to argue against the American detention of illegally elected dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Of course, there are legitimate concerns surrounding Trump’s dramatic intervention and his roadmap for the future of Venezuela. For example, notwithstanding the cumulative evidence attesting to Maduro’s criminal actions, it is not self-evident that one superpower should be the sole judge of the legitimacy of a head of state. In addition, there is a reasonable question as to whether a foreign power like the U.S., given its none too impressive track record at “nation-building,” will be able to successfully “run” Venezuela by proxy, as they claim they will, during a “transitional” period.

These are valid concerns. But there is also a very different argument in circulation, namely that the Venezuelan government is shielded from outside interference by national “sovereignty.” To cite one instance among many, the current occupant of the Chair of International Law and International Constitutional Studies in Cambridge University, Prof. Marc Weller, has characterised the capture of Maduro as “a significant violation of Venezuelan sovereignty.” If we accept this, then it would follow that a regime headed by a brutal and illegally elected dictator enjoys some sort of legal immunity from foreign intervention.

This implication is hard to swallow, not least for the Venezuelans celebrating in the streets after they heard about Maduro’s capture. Nonetheless, there is a reasonable case to be made for allowing a strong presumption in favour of the legal and political immunity of nations from foreign military incursions. Under many circumstances, the invasion of another country, even on grounds of righting a grave injustice, should be condemned as a threat to the international order.

But is the principle of national sovereignty absolutely inviolable in all circumstances? Are there circumstances in which the principle of national sovereignty might be forfeited by a State or its leaders? And if so, did these circumstances obtain in Venezuela, whose leader had almost entirely forfeited his credibility as a legitimate ruler, both at home and abroad?



It is one thing to argue on grounds of U.S interests or the potential repercussions in the international order that Trump’s intervention in Venezuela was ill-advised or wrongly executed, and quite another to suggest that Nicolás Maduro and his allies were shielded by “sovereignty,” or legal immunity from foreign interference.

It is hard to see how someone like Maduro who, at the time of his arrest, had put himself at enmity with his own people and effectively converted the Venezuelan state into a gang of thugs, could plausibly claim immunity from foreign intervention, or claim that the “national sovereignty” of Venezuela trumps the right of Venezuelan citizens to be protected from brutality, expropriation, and murder.



Nicolás Maduro was not a legitimate head of State when he was arrested, even though he held the formal trappings of State power. He refused to accept his defeat in the 2024 presidential elections, clinging to power without producing a shred of credible evidence that he had been legitimately elected, while his opponents produced credible documentary evidence of their victory.

Maduro engaged in widespread human rights violations including torture, imprisonment and murder of his political opponents, as documented by organizations like Amnesty International, UN Human Rights Council, and Human Rights Watch. He effectively created an “alternative” political assembly to do his bidding when the parliament was not on his side. He illegally expropriated his own citizens, and reduced them to poverty through his extractive and clientelist economic policies.

The case of Venezuela raises at least two pressing questions: First, who exactly is being protected by the principle of national sovereignty? A tyrant and his lackeys? An international order that is theoretically on the side of human rights but practically helpless in the face of a dictatorship? Or the people of Venezuela?

Second, is there any limit at all to the principle of national sovereignty? For example, take the case of a genocidal regime wiping out part of its population on ethnic grounds, or Nazi Germany during the extermination of its Jewish population. It is hard to sustain that such regimes deserve legal immunity from military intervention by external powers.

Indeed, one is more inclined to think that such regimes and their agents have become so de-humanised and brutalised that they have put themselves outside the protection of international law, and forfeited any plausible claim to act as “sovereign nations” - even if other nations happen to decide for independent reasons to refrain from intervening.

What is the point of defending the sovereignty of nations in the international order? On one interpretation, it means that we should respect the “self-determination” of the people of each nation. But that hardly applies in the case of a brutal tyrant like Maduro, who has cheated his way into high office. Maduro, far from representing the popular will of Venezuelans, has usurped the democratic process through electoral fraud, which explains why most Western nations refused to recognise his electoral victory.

Even if you reject the idea that a people has the right to determine its own destiny, or think it is a thin veil for elite power, one would think that governments who enjoy the protection of sovereignty must have some credible measure of political legitimacy, or must credibly act as the political representatives of a given population. There must be some constitutional basis to their authority and that of their regime. For otherwise, we might as well extend the protections of sovereignty to whatever mafia or cartel happens to get their hands on the apparatus of a State.

In short, there must be some minimal threshold of political legitimacy and recognition for a government to enjoy the special protections of sovereignty or immunity from interventions by neighbouring governments. Otherwise, the international system might as well be constituted by a checkerboard of brutal drug cartels or tyrants who torture and kill their own citizens with impunity.

If some minimal threshold of political legitimacy is a precondition for sovereignty, then the Venezuelan government has fallen short of that condition spectacularly, engaging in widespread illegal expropriation of its citizens, torturing, imprisoning and killing its political opponents, and forcing a large part of its population into exile through its violent repression of dissent and its catastrophic and extractive economic policies.

