Dear Mr Trudeau,
This needs to stop, right now.
Instead of leading, you tyrannise and bully and coerce.
Instead of uniting people in difficult times, you divide them by sowing seeds of hatred and division.
Instead of promoting humane, individualised healthcare, you attempt to railroad everyone into a one-size-fits-all vaccine that your government knows, f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.