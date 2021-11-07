Governments, social media platforms, and journalists are quick to point a finger at the “conspiracy theorists” and “anti-vaxxers” for allegedly undoing the hard work of public health officials by spreading misinformation, distrust and confusion among their fellow citizens. But pointing the finger at troublesome citizens only distracts from the elephant …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.