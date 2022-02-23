As long as the people are crippled by fear, awed by the pomp and rituals of the State, and bamboozled by media organs that act as spokespersons of the State and Big Pharma, they feel disempowered and largely at the mercy of their rulers. But there is a power of resistance latent in the people that the people themselves almost always underestimate.
Citize…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.